Green heat networks: Over 30 schemes secure £2.7m in government funding

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
ClwydAlyn Housing heat networks will receive funding under the latest HNES round - Credit: Gemserv
Image:

ClwydAlyn Housing heat networks will receive funding under the latest HNES round - Credit: Gemserv

Local authority, housing association, health, and education sector projects awarded funds under government's Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES)

More than 30 projects in England and Wales are to share £2.7m in funding through the sixth round of the government's Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES). The latest funding awards - which were confirmed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How to bring 'nature' into the boardroom

Study: Policy interventions could cut plastic pollution 96 per cent by 2040

Most read
01

Government boosts heat pump grant scheme annual budget by £50m

03 October 2024 • 3 min read
02

Tory leadership candidates launch blistering attacks on UK net zero targets

02 October 2024 • 6 min read
03

Green heat networks: Over 30 schemes secure £2.7m in government funding

03 October 2024 • 3 min read
04

In an age of geopolitical volatility, what does an effective climate comms strategy look like?

03 October 2024 • 10 min read
05

Study: Policy interventions could cut plastic pollution 96 per cent by 2040

03 October 2024 • 4 min read

More on Technology

Green heat networks: Over 30 schemes secure £2.7m in government funding
Technology

Green heat networks: Over 30 schemes secure £2.7m in government funding

Local authority, housing association, health, and education sector projects awarded funds under government's Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES)

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 October 2024 • 3 min read
'A pivotal milestone': GeoPura secures £22m boost for green hydrogen plans
Technology

'A pivotal milestone': GeoPura secures £22m boost for green hydrogen plans

Debt funding round set to enable hydrogen generator fleet expansion and global deployment

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 September 2024 • 3 min read
AI is being embraced by sustainability teams despite energy concerns
Technology

AI is being embraced by sustainability teams despite energy concerns

L'Oreal, Philips, Salesforce and Tesla are just a few of the companies using AI to automate data gathering and decision making

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 27 September 2024 • 4 min read