Renewables set fresh record, providing over half UK's power for three successive quarters

The share of the UK's electricity generated from renewable sources hit a new quarterly record between April and June, accounting for 51.6 per cent of the grid over the three month period according to new government data.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero's (DESNZ) quarterly Energy Trends report today confirmed renewables electricity generation increased 19 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter where renewables generation met over 50 per cent of power demand across the UK.

Nuclear output also rose by 12 per cent year-on-year due to fewer outages, meaning generation from low carbon sources rose 17 per cent to 44TWh to account for 69.5 per cent of total electricity generation.

In contrast, fossil fuel power generation for the quarter fell sharply, with gas generation down 37 per cent to a record low and coal generation at negligible levels ahead of the closure next week of the UK's last coal-fired power station. "The drop in electricity generation from gas contributed to a record low for the fossil fuel share of 26.6 per cent," the report stated. "Wind generation has exceeded gas generation for three consecutive quarters."

However, in a further sign of the UK's weak economic performance - as well as continued improvements in energy efficiency - UK generation of electricity hit a record low at 63.5 TWh, down 4 per cent on the same period last year.

UK energy production during the second quarter was also down seven per cent year-on-year, with natural gas production decreasing by 18 per cent and petroleum production dropping by nine per cent to a new record low.

The overall fall in production contributed to net import dependency increasing from 36.7 per cent to 42.2 per cent.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said the UK reaching a new record of renewables generation in the energy mix, just as the UK's last old coal plant shuts down "signifies the net zero power transition's success to date".

"As bills are about to rise again due to high gas costs, renewables like our offshore wind farms are helping to stabilise prices and reduce the amount of gas we need to import from abroad as the North Sea continues its inevitable decline," she said. "This means we'll be less exposed to high gas prices in future which should protect households from unaffordable bills and the UK's wider economy from all the knock-on impacts of high gas prices."

However, Ralston warned gas demand from UK homes is still "sky-high", leaving the country vulnerable to future price spikes.

"There's been very little progress on insulating homes over the last decade or so which has not only cost households extra in bills, but in the health system too; cold and damp homes cost the NHS billions every year," she said. "While there is renewed focus from the new government on existing schemes, it remains to be seen whether more will be done to tackle homes which are making people colder and poorer this winter."

The release of DESNZ's latest Energy Trends report coincides with the publication of data on its Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) for August, revealing a slight dip in the number of applications to the green heat grant scheme month-on-month.

However, while the total number of applications fell by five per cent compared to July, the 2,890 applications in August were still double the volume received during the same month the previous year and represented the fourth highest month for applications since the scheme began.

The 2,220 grants paid in August was also the highest on record, bringing the total number of grants paid through the BUS to 32,572.

"While application numbers for August may have dipped slightly, year-on-year figures still remain at a record high - a further indication of the progress made towards mass adoption of heat pump technology," said Gav Murray, Hive heating director at Centrica. "The industry must now continue to work together to deliver the green skills workforce to meet this increasing demand.

"As we head into Autumn, it's the perfect time for homeowners to take full advantage of the grants available to reduce their home's energy and carbon consumption, while also helping to save on bills."

The ECIU's Ralston added that accelerating the roll out of electric heat pumps was key to lowering the UK's gas demand.

"With deployment under government schemes continuing at pace, every heat pump installed lessens a households exposure to the next gas crisis, with other policies like the Clean Heat Market Mechanism crucial to build supply chains," she said. "Heat pumps are now required for our energy security as we have learned the hard way."

