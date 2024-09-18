Survey: Corporate climate progress stalling despite growing financial benefits on offer

Corporate decarbonisation efforts have slowed over the past year, despite growing evidence of the financial benefits that result from taking action to slash emissions, according to a major survey of over 1,800 top global business executives released today.

The survey, which was carried out by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) alongside sustainability software firm CO2 AI, quizzed executives at 1,864 large business who are responsible for overseeing their company's emissions measurement, reporting, and reduction initiatives.

Garnering responses from across 26 counties and 16 major industries, the survey found a fall in the percentage of firms reporting on their emissions, setting decarbonisation targets, and achieving success against those goals, compared to the same survey last year.

The survey was targeted at executives at larger companies boasting at least 1,000 employees and annual revenues ranging from $100m to more than $20bn. In total, respondents to the survey represented businesses collectively responsible for 45 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Yet only nine per cent of respondents said they had comprehensively reported their Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions in 2024, while just 16 per cent said they had set decarbonisation targets across all three scopes, and only 11 per cent had achieved reductions in line with their ambitions, according to BCG.

All the results are lower than those reported by companies in the same survey in 2023, it added, suggesting that progress on decarbonisation among major corporates may have slowed over the past year.

However, the survey also found 25 per cent of respondents reported financial benefits from their decarbonisation efforts equivalent to more than seven per cent of their annual revenues, which BCG said indicated an annual net benefit of $200m a year.

One of the leading sources of these financial gains was a reduction in operating costs, often resulting from initiatives aimed at boosting energy efficiency, reducing waste, sourcing renewable energy, or rationalising the use of materials, the survey found.

Study co-author and BCG managing partner, Diana Dimitrova, said the findings suggested "too few companies are seizing the financial gains offered from decarbonisation".

"By mastering essential foundational actions like measurement, reporting, target setting, and taking advanced steps toward sustainability, these companies can become more efficient, more profitable, and demonstrate a stronger commitment to a greener future," she added.

The report argues that companies that take steps to measure and report on their emissions before then setting emissions targets are in a much better position to be able to reap the business benefits that result from decarbonisation.

The consulting giant said companies measuring, reporting, and setting targets for their emissions were between 1.5 and 1.9 times more likely to reap significant decarbonisation benefits.

Moreover, those that use AI tools to reduce emissions are 4.5 times more likely to experience benefits from decarbonisation, and those the adopt a climate transition plan are 2.9 times more likely, it claimed.

Report co-author Charlott Degot, CEO and founder of CO2 AI - a company which was spun out from BCG last year - claimed AI tools could play a key role in helping businesses to align their operations with a 1.5C pathway.

"The window for companies to increase ambition and take decisive action to limit global warming to 1.5C is rapidly narrowing, but AI has the potential to be a game changer, empowering businesses to reduce emissions and make meaningful strides toward mitigating climate change," she said.

