Survey: Petrol car drivers misinformed about EV costs and charging

Petrol and diesel car drivers have a distorted perception of the realities of owning an electric vehicle (EV), with most overestimating their running costs and charging requirements, a new study has found.

A poll of more than 1,000 petrol and diesel car drivers published this morning by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tanks reveals four in five drivers of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars mistakenly think EV drivers have to use public chargers at least once a week.

This is despite three quarters of the 1,000 EV owners polled as part of the same YouGov survey reporting they use public chargers just once a month or less.

Just 32 per cent of the ICE drivers correctly recognised that EVs offer lower running costs, with more than half erroneously believing that petrol cars were cheaper to run.

EVs boast significantly lower running costs than internal combustion cars, resulting in lower total costs of ownership in many use cases.

And while more than half of petrol car drivers said they thought EV drivers ran out of charge at least once a year, four out of five EV drivers surveyed reported never running out of charge.

Colin Walker, head of transport at the ECIU, said the polling had revealed a "huge gap" between perception about EVs and the reality.

"It appears many petrol car drivers simply have no idea how their EV counterparts actually charge their vehicles, and assume EV drivers spend a lot more time visiting charge points than is in fact the case," he said. "They also massively underestimate the proportion of EV drivers who can charge their vehicles at home, which allow them to power their cars for as little as 2p a mile."

The survey is the latest in a series from the ECIU around consumer misinformation arout EVs, coming just a few weeks after the think tank released separate findings which similarly found majority of petrol and diesel car drivers in the UK have a poor understanding of the cost savings, environmental credentials, and safety benefits associated with electric vehicles.

The findings are released just a day after a new body - Electric Vehicles UK - was launched by Octopus Energy and online news channel the Fully Charged Show in a bid to combat misinformation about EVs.

