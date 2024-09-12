'Just transition': Government to explore green industrial future for Grangemouth

The UK and Scottish governments have announced a joint investment plan for Grangemouth, after Petroineos confirmed it will proceed with plans to decommission its oil refinery at the site in Scotland.

The joint venture between PetroChina and chemicals giant Ineos Group announced today it would end refining at the site during the second quarter of 2025, resulting in around 400 job losses. The company said the site has been loss-making for years and could no longer compete with more efficient sites in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The Westminster and Holyrood governments said they had been working on a new investment plan that would "help secure Grangemouth's industrial future and protect its skilled workforce". But trade unions slammed Petroineos and the UK and Scottish governments, arguing jobs at the site should have been protected until new green industrial projects were up and running.

The new plan includes a £100m package to support the local community and Grangemouth workers, including investment in new energy projects, and immediate career and training support for workers.

The governments also confirmed that the £1.5m joint-funded Project Willow study has identified a shortlist of three credible options for site: low carbon hydrogen, clean eFuels, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.

The UK government said projects in each of these areas could secure support from the recently launched National Wealth Fund.

"It is deeply disappointing that Petroineos have confirmed their previous decision to close Grangemouth oil refinery," said Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband. "We will stand with the workforce in these difficult times, that is why we are announcing a package of investment to help the workforce find good, alternative jobs, invest in the community and serve a viable industrial future for the Grangemouth site, with potential for future support from the National Wealth Fund.

"Unlike in the past, the government is working in lockstep with the Scottish Government across every front. Workers and their families should be in no doubt this is a government that stands with workers, trade unions, and businesses to fight for jobs and investment in Scotland."

His comments were echoed by Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, Gillian Martin, who said: "My immediate thoughts are with the workforce. This is a very challenging time for them and their families, and we will support every worker affected by this decision. We are working very closely with the UK government and together we have communicated our disappointment to Petroineos today."

She added that the Scottish government's preference was for refining to continue at the site for as long as possible, and it would continue to lobby for a rethink by the company.

However, she also insisted that in the long term "there should be a just transition for the refinery site and we remain committed to bringing forward low carbon opportunities that will sustain skilled jobs across the wider area for many years to come".

The UK government said the new funding announced today comes on top of an £80m Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, which has secured a bioeconomy plant that is already in the pipeline, which aims to use waste whisky and food for chemical production processes, and a new £9m technology centre to support the development, manufacture, and use of low carbon technologies.

The news comes just a day after the government confirmed it had finalised a £500m package with Tata Steel that will see the company's steelworks in Port Talbot converted to a low emission electric arc furnace (EAF). The project is set to slash the UK's industrial emissions, but over 2,000 job losses are now expected at the site as EAF technologies are considerably less labour intensive than blast furnaces.

The new government secured an improved redundancy package for workers at Port Talbot and promised it to continue to explore plans for new green steel projects in the UK. But trade unions argued more needed to be done to deliver jobs for workers in carbon intensive industries that are expected to be scaled down in the coming years.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the decision to close the Grangemouth refinery was "an act of industrial vandalism, pure and simple".

"This dedicated workforce has been let down by PetroIneos and by the politicians in Westminster and Holyrood who have failed to guarantee production until alternative jobs are in place," she said. "This is now the last chance for this Labour government to show whether its really on the side of workers and communities. The road to net zero cannot be paid for with workers' jobs. The government must put its money where its mouth is to ensure the jobs are safeguarded. This is the only refinery left in Scotland and it must remain. There are alternative plans."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.