FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on new Sustainability Disclosure Requirement rules

The Financial Conduct Authority will allow firms "temporary flexibility" to comply with the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements' (SDR) naming and marketing rules, which are set to come into force from 2 December.

Following engagement with firms and trade bodies, the regulator said in a statement yesterday that it has taken "longer than expected" for some firms to make the required changes under SDR and ahead of the December deadline.

It also revealed a "strong pipeline of fund applications" from firms wishing to use one of the four SDR labels, although the FCA told Investment Week last week that it was only aware of six products looking to adopt the labels either via notification or application.

So far, only WHEB Asset Management and AEW have publicly revealed they were granted the use of a Sustainability Impact label.

Meanwhile, investment trusts Premier Miton Global Renewables and Impact Healthcare REIT revealed they would be dropping their sustainability-related terms from their names and/or investment objectives.

The FCA added that, given the importance of getting SDR "right for investors", it was taking a "pragmatic and outcomes-based approach" to provide further support to firms looking to obtain a label, but which may need "additional time to operationalise any changes required".

As a result, the regulator is offering a four-month extension to the original deadline - until 5pm on 2 April 2025 - for firms to comply with the naming and marketing rules under SDR.

However, in order to qualify for the extension, firms will need to have submitted and completed an application for approval of amended disclosures by 5pm on 1 October 2024.

They also need to be currently using terms including 'sustainable', 'sustainability', 'impact' or any variation of these in the name of the funds for which they intend to use a label, or to change the name of the fund.

The FCA noted that, where firms can comply with the original deadline of 2 December, "they should do so". For those requiring an extension, the regulator urged them to comply as soon as they are able to, rather than wait until 2 April 2025.

Funds using other sustainability-related terms in their names will not be eligible for an extension, the FCA added.

The UK's financial watchdog also noted it has received queries from firms undergoing mergers, wind-ups or terminations before 2 December, to which it said it will take a "supportive, proportionate and outcomes-based approach".

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: "We are pleased that the FCA has listened to industry and granted investment management firms additional time to comply with the SDR investment labelling rules. Our industry has been working hard and at pace to implement the SDR requirements, which will raise standards and improve confidence for investors in the market for sustainable investments.

"Today's announcement will provide firms seeking to apply labels to funds with the much-needed additional time to work together with the regulator to comply with the new regulation. We will continue to work constructively with the FCA and support our members to meet these deadlines, noting the more limited extension for firms complying with the 'naming and marketing' rules."

This article first appeared at Investment Week.