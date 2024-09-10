'Chronic underinvestment': Government urged to tackle major shortfall in planning officers

The UK's ambitious new housing, renewables, and environmental targets will not be met unless the government moves swiftly to tackle shortages of planning experts across the public sector, which are already resulting in lengthy planning delays.

That is the stark warning today from a coalition of leading industry and environmental groups, which has written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to warn Labour's plans to boost investment in housing and infrastructure are being hamstrung by severe resource constraints within the planning system.

"We are writing to you as a coalition of environmental organisations, businesses and unions to urge you to increase funding and capacity across the planning system, specifically for environmental and community engagement expertise," the letter states. "Without extra resources across government and local authorities, we will fail to halt nature's decline and achieve decarbonisation by 2030."

The letter - which is signed by over 30 groups, including National Trust, E3G, Friends of the Earth, trade union Prospect, the Aldersgate Group of businesses, and the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) - welcomes the government's manifesto pledge to hire 300 new planning officers. But it notes that this would equate to fewer than one new professional per planning authority.

As such, it warns a failure to assign more resources to the planning system through the upcoming Autumn Budget and Spending Review would jeopardise the chances of meeting Labour's ambitious new targets to boost house-building rates and deliver a clean power system by 2030.

Labour has unveiled a sweeping package of planning reforms designed to accelerate approvals for key housing and clean energy projects. But experts have warned that without increased resources right across the planning system the reforms will struggle to have the desired effect and could struggle the to deliver on promised economic and environmental targets.

The letter also highlights the delays that are already resulting from resource constraints across the planning system.

"Due to sustained underinvestment a lack of capacity in environmental expertise across government and local authorities is causing significant delays within the planning system," the letter states. "Between 2022 and 2023, Natural England failed to meet deadlines for 17.1 per cent of nationally significant infrastructure project applications and for over a fifth of the deadlines missed, this was due to under resourcing and workload issues. Similarly, for local infrastructure and development project applications, Natural England missed nearly 20 per cent of its statutory deadlines, with capacity and higher than normal levels of staff churn responsible for 83.28 per cent of these delays."

Local authorities face similar constraints, with 26 per cent of Local Planning Authorities reporting that they have no access to ecological expertise' and only five per cent having sufficient ecological resource to scrutinise all applications potentially impacting biodiversity.

The lack of expertise results in delays to legally mandated Environmental Impact Assessments, increases the risk of legal challenges to planning delays, and risks undermining the recently introduced Biodiversity Net Gain scheme, which requires developers to invest in nature protection.

The letter warns there are also significant economic implications to under-resourcing within the planning system, citing research conducted by the RSPB that estimates that for every 1GW of offshore wind installed, the UK economy receives £2.4bn of investment, 750 full time jobs in construction over 4.5 years, and up to 85 full time jobs in operation.

"There are also significant climate and environmental consequences of poor infrastructure and development applications," it adds. "Ill-located projects sometimes have to site cabling and grid connections directly through areas and landscapes designated their ecological significance, irreversibly damaging precious habitats and costing applicants millions in mitigation and compensation solutions."

The letter comes amidst fears that far from boosting planning capacity the government could impose further cuts, with recent reports suggesting Natural England is facing a £14m budget cut. The Treasury has instructed non-protected departments to identify significant cost savings, as Reeves strives to fill the £22bn budget black hole inherited from the Conservative government.

The Treasury was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. However, the government routinely does not comment on spending decisions ahead of the Budget.

The letter calls on the government to boost funding to support planning related functions and environmental expertise at Natural England, the Environment Agency, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee, the Marine Management Organisation, Historic England and Local Planning Authorities, including National Park Planning Authorities.

It also urges Ministers to resolve pay negotiations with unions for public sector bodies, to overcome recruitment and retention issues. And it calls for the development of regional ‘Centres of Excellence' to share planning and environmental expertise for high priority applications while long-term capacity building is underway and a renewed push to tackle skills shortages across the planning sector.

The letter echoes similar calls from the CBI last month, which highlighted the urgent need to increase resourcing across the planning system in support of Labour's wider planning reforms.

Richard Benwell, CEO of Wildlife and Countryside Link, which orchestrated the letter, said: "Chronic underinvestment in environmental planning expertise has led to poor decisions and delays. It results in environmental illiteracy in the planning system, which can put environment and development artificially at odds, or lead to significant harm to nature.

"With a modest investment, the Chancellor could make a major contribution to nature-friendly development. With the right ecological expertise to assess and advise on planning decisions, renewables and housing development are much more likely to go hand-in-hand with the restoration of the UK's "Critical Natural Infrastructure" - the wildlife and habitats that are the foundation of every economy."

Rachel Solomon Williams, executive director at the Aldersgate Group, said that an effective and properly resourced planning system was "critical not only to reaching our net zero and nature goals, but also to driving economic growth".

"The government's plans to enact reform are welcome, but to be effective they must be underpinned by a commitment to increase resourcing and address ongoing skills gaps in the environmental sector," she said. "As housebuilding, renewables development, and energy infrastructure expansion continue to increase in the coming years, it's imperative that authorities have the requisite capacity and expertise on hand to assess projects effectively and at pace."

Ben Middleton, national secretary for the environment at trade union Prospect, said there was huge frustration across the public sector over the impact of spending cuts over the past decade.

"Our members within DEFRA, Natural England, and the Environment Agency witness firsthand the extent to which our natural environment is being degraded at an alarming rate and are frustrated at how successive funding cuts have left them overworked, undervalued and unable to properly discharge their advisory, monitoring, and regulatory functions in a timely and effective fashion," he said. "This trend must be reversed if the UK is to meet its obligations and Environment Improvement Plan goals, and the time for action is now."