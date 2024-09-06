Patagonia vows to stop sourcing fibres from endangered forests

Outdoor clothing company Patagonia has pledged to ramp up its use of "next gen" packaging solutions, as it joined the Pack4Good sustainable packaging initiative.

Patagonia joins over 440 other brands - including major brands such as John Lewis & Partners and Gucci owner Kering - in becoming a member of the environmental sourcing initiative, which aims to tackle the destruction of biodiverse primary forests for the production of fibres and textiles used in paper packaging.

Led by environmental non-profit Canopy, Pack4Good requires member companies to ensure their packaging is not sourced from ancient and endangered forests, opting instead for recycled and alternative "next gen" fibres, while reducing the overall amount of material used.

More than three billion trees, many from climate-critical forests, are destroyed annually to meet surging global demand for paper packaging, like delivery boxes, hang tags and shoe boxes, according to Canopy.

Patagonia said it would focus on using packaging solutions from more sustainable sources such as agricultural waste, instead of trees. It noted that it was already using 100 per cent recycled content for all its packaging and catalogues.

"Patagonia is excited to announce its partnership with Canopy's Pack4Good initiative," said Jennifer Patrick, packaging and branding director at Patagonia. "As part of our goal to build the best product and constantly improve everything we do, we are taking steps to review and develop new, more-responsible packaging materials in partnership with Canopy."

Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of Canopy, said Patagonia's decision to join the initiative came at a critical time for the world's forests.

"This commitment comes at a crucial time when the need for low-carbon alternatives to forest-based packaging is more pressing than ever," she said. "By supporting the scale-up of next gen materials, Patagonia is not only contributing to the preservation of ancient and endangered Forests, it is leading the outdoor apparel sector towards a more sustainable future."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.