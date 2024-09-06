Patagonia vows to stop sourcing fibres from endangered forests

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
A rainforest in Indonesia | Credit: iStock
Image:

A rainforest in Indonesia | Credit: iStock

US apparel company becomes latest brand to sign up to forest protection initiative from Canopy

Outdoor clothing company Patagonia has pledged to ramp up its use of "next gen" packaging solutions, as it joined the Pack4Good sustainable packaging initiative.

Patagonia joins over 440 other brands - including major brands such as John Lewis & Partners and Gucci owner Kering - in becoming a member of the environmental sourcing initiative, which aims to tackle the destruction of biodiverse primary forests for the production of fibres and textiles used in paper packaging.

Led by environmental non-profit Canopy, Pack4Good requires member companies to ensure their packaging is not sourced from ancient and endangered forests, opting instead for recycled and alternative "next gen" fibres, while reducing the overall amount of material used.

More than three billion trees, many from climate-critical forests, are destroyed annually to meet surging global demand for paper packaging, like delivery boxes, hang tags and shoe boxes, according to Canopy.

Patagonia said it would focus on using packaging solutions from more sustainable sources such as agricultural waste, instead of trees. It noted that it was already using 100 per cent recycled content for all its packaging and catalogues.

"Patagonia is excited to announce its partnership with Canopy's Pack4Good initiative," said Jennifer Patrick, packaging and branding director at Patagonia. "As part of our goal to build the best product and constantly improve everything we do, we are taking steps to review and develop new, more-responsible packaging materials in partnership with Canopy."

Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of Canopy, said Patagonia's decision to join the initiative came at a critical time for the world's forests.

"This commitment comes at a crucial time when the need for low-carbon alternatives to forest-based packaging is more pressing than ever," she said. "By supporting the scale-up of next gen materials, Patagonia is not only contributing to the preservation of ancient and endangered Forests, it is leading the outdoor apparel sector towards a more sustainable future."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the  UK's green economy.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Three wishes for a tech-led response to the climate challenge in the UK

Survey: Over 70 per cent of people support making ecocide a crime

Most read
01

'Strong month': EVs reach record 23 per cent market share in August

04 September 2024 • 5 min read
02

'Trashing the planet': Greenpeace barricades Unilever HQ in protest at firm's plastic output

05 September 2024 • 5 min read
03

'Disappointing': Capri-Sun launches petition to overturn EU ban on plastic straws

03 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

How Rory Stewart lifted the lid on Tory lobbying against environmental action

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

'Greener money': Ecotricity invests in Tred to boost business access to planet-friendly banking

05 September 2024 • 2 min read

More on Waste

'Trashing the planet': Greenpeace barricades Unilever HQ in protest at firm's plastic output
Waste

'Trashing the planet': Greenpeace barricades Unilever HQ in protest at firm's plastic output

Activists call on consumer goods giant to rapidly phase out single-use plastic, starting with sachets that are blamed for driving plastic pollution in developing countries

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 September 2024 • 5 min read
Louisa Ziane: 'Sustainability is often thought of as an add-on to the core business operations'
Waste

Louisa Ziane: 'Sustainability is often thought of as an add-on to the core business operations'

Toast Ale's COO unpacks the brewer's bottle phase out plans, efforts to connect Londoners with food in a nature-friendly way, and eagerness to get involved in a nationwide packaging reuse system

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 September 2024 • 7 min read
Lower temperature washes key to reducing environmental footprint of clothes, study finds
Waste

Lower temperature washes key to reducing environmental footprint of clothes, study finds

Seven-year research programme by appliance company Electrolux Group reveals jeans and T-shirts can last longer when washed at 30C

Amber Rolt
clock 22 August 2024 • 4 min read