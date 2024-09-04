Reports: GB Energy tipped to be headquartered in Aberdeen

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

But government declines to confirm reports publicly funded energy company is set to be based in Scottish oil and gas hub

Speculation is mounting about the location of the UK's new government-backed energy company, after BBC News reported it was set to be headquartered in the Scottish city of Aberdeen.

Sources told BBC Scotland that Keir Starmer's government intends to establish a base for GB Energy in the Scottish city, which has long been the UK's primary hub for the North Sea oil and gas industry.

However, a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) declined to confirm the report, noting that it does "not comment on speculation".

"Decisions on Great British Energy's location will be announced in due course," the spokesperson said.

Labour has signalled that the new venture would be headquartered in Scotland, with Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow all understood to be in the running. 

The establishment of the clean energy company backed by £8.3bn of public funds was one of Labour's key election pledges, as part of the party's mission to make the UK a clean energy superpower.

The government has said GB Energy will fund, manage and operate clean power projects that can reduce the UK's reliance on volatile and expensive fossil fuels.

Speaking to BBC News, Rosie Hampton, just transition campaigner for Friends of the Earth Scotland, urged the government to provide more information about how and whether GB Energy would support offshore energy workers as oil and gas production in the North Sea continued to decline.

"GB Energy can and must bring our energy generation back into public hands," she said. "Anything else risks being a continuation of the status quo with profiteering energy companies allowed to carry on with business as usual.

"The deliberate ambiguity around GB Energy means it is still hard to judge when it will be functional or whether it will be creating jobs for offshore energy workers or investment managers."

The news came on the same day as the government confirmed the results of its latest clean power auction, which saw over 130 renewable energy projects secure contracts that should deliver just under 10GW of new capacity. 

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the  UK's green economy.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Innovate UK awards £2m to projects combining AI and nature investment

BMW Group pilots 'motionless' wind energy technology at Mini plant

Most read
01

'Utterly deluded': Former Conservative climate minister slams Ed Miliband's clean power by 2030 target

03 September 2024 • 7 min read
02

'Obscene': Energy firms have posted £457bn in profits since start of energy crisis, study shows

03 September 2024 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Defra prepares to slash nature-friendly farming budget

03 September 2024 • 2 min read
04

'The most successful auction round ever': Government secures record renewables pipeline

03 September 2024 • 7 min read
05

'High level of ignorance': Majority of petrol and diesel car drivers misinformed about EVs, survey finds

02 September 2024 • 5 min read

More on Energy

Reports: GB Energy tipped to be headquartered in Aberdeen
Energy

Reports: GB Energy tipped to be headquartered in Aberdeen

But government declines to confirm reports publicly funded energy company is set to be based in Scottish oil and gas hub

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
BMW Group pilots 'motionless' wind energy technology at Mini plant
Energy

BMW Group pilots 'motionless' wind energy technology at Mini plant

Auto giant partners with US clean technology start-up Aeromine Technologies to test suitability of bladeless wind generation technology on its global estate

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
'Obscene': Energy firms have posted £457bn in profits since start of energy crisis, study shows
Energy

'Obscene': Energy firms have posted £457bn in profits since start of energy crisis, study shows

Insulation and investment in renewables needed to end 'vicious cycle of bill shocks', End Fuel Poverty Coalition warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read