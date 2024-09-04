Reports: GB Energy tipped to be headquartered in Aberdeen

Speculation is mounting about the location of the UK's new government-backed energy company, after BBC News reported it was set to be headquartered in the Scottish city of Aberdeen.

Sources told BBC Scotland that Keir Starmer's government intends to establish a base for GB Energy in the Scottish city, which has long been the UK's primary hub for the North Sea oil and gas industry.

However, a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) declined to confirm the report, noting that it does "not comment on speculation".

"Decisions on Great British Energy's location will be announced in due course," the spokesperson said.

Labour has signalled that the new venture would be headquartered in Scotland, with Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow all understood to be in the running.

The establishment of the clean energy company backed by £8.3bn of public funds was one of Labour's key election pledges, as part of the party's mission to make the UK a clean energy superpower.

The government has said GB Energy will fund, manage and operate clean power projects that can reduce the UK's reliance on volatile and expensive fossil fuels.

Speaking to BBC News, Rosie Hampton, just transition campaigner for Friends of the Earth Scotland, urged the government to provide more information about how and whether GB Energy would support offshore energy workers as oil and gas production in the North Sea continued to decline.

"GB Energy can and must bring our energy generation back into public hands," she said. "Anything else risks being a continuation of the status quo with profiteering energy companies allowed to carry on with business as usual.

"The deliberate ambiguity around GB Energy means it is still hard to judge when it will be functional or whether it will be creating jobs for offshore energy workers or investment managers."

The news came on the same day as the government confirmed the results of its latest clean power auction, which saw over 130 renewable energy projects secure contracts that should deliver just under 10GW of new capacity.

