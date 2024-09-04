BMW Group pilots 'motionless' wind energy technology at Mini plant

BMW Group has installed an innoavtive wind energy unit on the roof of its car factory in Oxford, which generates clean electricity without relying on any visible moving parts.

The auto giant said the innovative system which is now up and running on its Mini plant is the first 'motionless' wind energy system to be installed in the UK.

Supplied by US company Aeromine Technologies, the installation will generate clean electricity to power car assembly operations and will also test the technology's potential to enhance the energy efficiency of BMW Group operations around the world, the company said.

Unlike traditional wind turbines, Aeromine Technologies' solution does not rely on turning blades, and instead uses aerodynamics to capture and amplify the airflow on building rooftops. The unit features "wing-like" vertical airfoils - similar to those found on a race car - to create a vacuum effect, drawing air behind an internal propeller which then generates clean electricity.

Aeromine Technologies claims the solution generates 50 per cent more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, with minimal noise, vibrations, and impact on birds.

BMW Group said its new wind unit would complement an existing 3GW rooftop solar array at the Mini plant, which is less effective in winter and in the evening - times when wind conditions are often strongest.

Claus Lønborg, managing director of Aeromine Technologies, said the firm was "excited" to see how the project could lead to "broader applications" of the solution across BMW's global facilities.

"Aeromine's partnership with BMW Group represents a pivotal step in our mission to innovate and expand the capabilities of renewable energy solutions," he said. "Our motionless wind energy technology is designed to work seamlessly alongside solar systems, maximising the renewable energy output from rooftops while helping address challenges like noise, vibrations, and wildlife impact."

The installation forms part of BMW Group's 'startup garage' scheme, whereby the automaker purchases innovative early-stage technologies from start-ups to test their functionality. BMW said the programme allowed it to take on the role of a "venture client", rather than the more traditional route of acting as an early stage investor deploying venture capital.

Carmen Gargioni, team lead innovation at BMW Group real estate management, said the company was "always looking" for innovative and efficient solutions in every aspect of its business. "The BMW startup garage acts as a matchmaker between startups and different business units," she said. "New technologies are essential as we strive to find the most efficient solution to our requirements. This includes exciting innovations from new players."

