Flora to spread plant-based message with new Smoked Garlic 'B+tter'

Flora will exclusively launch a Smoked Garlic Plant B+tter in 250 Sainsbury's stores across the UK from 29 September in what the brand has hailed as a "category first" that provides further evidence of the environmental benefits associated with plant-based foods.

The Upfield-owned brand said Flora Smoked Garlic has 78 per cent less climate impact than dairy butter, meaning that 1kg of Flora Smoked Garlic would save at least 13.1kg of carbon emissions - equivalent to charging a smartphone overnight for 59 months.

Launching in 125g tubs at a recommended price of £1.75, Flora said the new product furthers the brand's mission to provide sustainable and plant-based alternatives to dairy without sacrificing taste.

Though initially launching in Sainsbury's the product will join Flora's broader plant-based range, including salted and unsalted Plant B+tters - which are made from ingredients including sunflower, rapeseed and coconut oil and faba bean preparation - and single and double Plant Cre+m, at other major retailers over the coming months.

The launch also builds on the brand's "Skip the Cow" campaign, which recently won a Bronze Lion at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

"We're excited to launch Flora Smoked Garlic as a category first and, once again, push the boundaries of what's possible with plant-based innovation," said Ian Hepburn, UK marketing director at Upfield. "We know the UK loves garlic in their food and so it has always been an ambition to bring this iconic flavour to our product range.

"It's a testament to Flora's incredible research and development team that we've been able to achieve this feat in less than 12 months. This is yet another example of how industry-leading innovation is making it easier for people to enjoy their favourite flavours with delicious products that have less climate impact than dairy."

Flora's update comes after parent company Upfield unveiled a claimed "world first" plastic-free, recyclable tub for its plant-based butters and spreads in January.

