The sweet smell of circularity: Unilever turns unwanted flowers into fragrance feedstocks

Millions of tonnes of commercial flowers that would otherwise go to waste could be turned into cost-effective ingredients for use in a wide-range of consumer products, thanks to a new pilot project from Unilever and the University of Nottingham.

The consumer goods giant has teamed up with scientists from the university to trial a new process for extracting naturally occurring ingredients from unwanted plants to create new fragrances.

The pilot - which is being undertaken in partnership with Bridge Farm Group in Spalding - will start by extracting oils from petunias, roses, and marigolds.

The project will see Bridge Farm Group storing plants it cannot sell to retailers in a 60-acre greenhouse so they can then be recycled into high-value raw ingredients in a lab.

A team of scientists will then use an enhanced version of the Soxhlet method - a chemical process that uses solvents to separate compounds from a solid material - to extract essential oils from the flowers' petals.

Unilever said the team had combined the Soxhelt process with the use of ultrasonication, which uses sound waves to disrupt cell walls, resulting in a faster process and higher yields.

The accelerated, energy-efficient process takes just 20 minutes to extract the compounds, which is 40 per cent faster than the traditional method, the company said.

The breakthrough could prove significant, given fluctuations in seasonal demand and quality issues can result in millions of tonnes of plants going to waste each year. There is also evidence that extracting fragrances from organic materials can reduce reliance on petrochemical-derived ingredients.

"Fragrance is an incredibly important part of our experience when we use products in our homes or on our bodies," said Neil Parry, head of biotechnology at Unilever. "Using the latest in biotech and biosourcing principles, we see huge potential to create a circular economy for plants by extracting valuable ingredients and creating a diverse selection of new and sustainable fragrances. Plants that don't make the grade still have valuable materials with functional benefits and could reduce our impact on the environment. Finding multiple uses for farm waste is crucial for sustainable ingredient and product sourcing."

Parimala Shivaprasad, assistant professor at the University of Nottingham, said: "Through our collaboration with Unilever and Bridge Farm Group, we're aiming to test the feasibility of using flower essential oils in fragrances to further decarbonise everyday products. At the labs in Nottingham, we're developing energy-efficient extraction methods and enzyme-based modifications, while also evaluating the practicality and cost-effectiveness of using plant waste as a raw material. This project showcases the potential of cutting-edge science and technology processes to create sustainable solutions for the future."

Unilever said that in addition to researching how to extract fragrances it is also exploring other opportunities to extract other high-value ingredients such as complex sugars for textile care in cleaning products and malodour neutralisation for personal care products.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.