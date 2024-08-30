'Consistency, simplicity, and resourcing': CBI urges Labour to deliver 'overarching' planning reform strategy

The CBI has this morning set out recommendations for how the government can catalyse private investment through its proposed planning reform programme.

In a new report, entitled Planning for Growth, the business group calls on Ministers to introduce an "overarching strategy" for its planning reforms that would accelerate building projects, boost connectivity, support climate goals, and drive economic growth.

It said the new strategy should "go beyond" the proposed reforms already being considered as part of the government's ongoing consultation on changes to the National Planning Policy Framework, which acts as the rulebook for planning processes and decisions across the UK.

Since its landslide election victory last month, the new Labour government has delivered or proposed a raft of planning reforms, such as the removal of the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, the re-introduction of house-building targets for local authorities, and the relaxation of planning restrictions in the Green Belt.

The proposed changes have been broadly welcomed by business groups, including the CBI, but the group today warned that "burdensome planning processes" remained one of the main barriers to investment in infrastructure in the UK, and as such the new government should look to deliver a more ambitious package of reforms.

John Foster, chief policy and campaigns officer at the CBI, said the Labour government's early moves to fast-track housing and energy infrastructure projects should followed by the launch of a comprehensive strategy setting out how it intends to overhaul the planning system.

"The approval of data centres, the reclassification of onshore wind, and the consultation on the National Planning Policy Framework have all provided some early momentum behind the agenda for change," he said. "But this should mark the start of the government's ambition, rather than the finish.

"With the Autumn Budget fast approaching, there is an opportunity to double down on the ambition to transform the planning system from an economic millstone to an economic multiplier."

Forster urged the government to focus on delivering "consistency, simplicity, and resourcing" across the planning regime to create a system "that is smoother, swifter and better calibrated to attract the private capital needed to spread prosperity across every corner of the country".

Local authorities tasked with processing planning applications currently face major challenges in resourcing, skills and performance, with research from the Royal Town Planning Institution revealing that expenditure on planning by local authorities decreased from £844m in 2009/10 to £480m in 2020/21.

As such, the CBI argues Local Planning Authorities should be given powers to introduce "locally determined and ringfenced planning fees" that could be tailored to regional needs and used to support the more timely processing of planning applications.

Under the current system, planning fees for England are set nationally by the government - an approach that critics argue has left many planning departments badly under-resourced.

The report also calls for the government to create a system where project developers seeking permits are able to pay for independent consultants, employed by Local Planning Authorities, who can process major applications. The CBI said the approach could help both expedite decision-making and give councils greater access to specialised expertise.

In addition, the CBI has backed proposals for 'local planning hubs' that could advise authorities on major infrastructure applications and housing developments.

The business group has also called for the wider use of public-private partnerships to develop brownfield sites, arguing such partnerships could reduce the financial burden on the public sector while helping to fast-track development.

And in a potential boost to building decarbonisation efforts, the report calls on Labour to implement a Future Homes Standard that exceeds the fabric standards outlined in the previous government's March 2023 consultation on the planned rules. It added that all new homes should be required to meet the Standard, as well as other building regulations.

Due to come into force in 2025, the Future Homes Standard will require all new homes to be built to higher energy efficiency standards and with low carbon heating solutions.

Foster said that putting "planning reform at the top of the in-tray" would represent a "real statement of intent" from the new government in support of its pro-growth agenda.

"Unlocking private investment is the catalyst for the productivity gains needed to deliver long-term sustainable growth," he said. "But right now, delays in the planning system are putting a handbrake on investment and growth. It's too slow, too cumbersome, and too bureaucratic for the country's needs. At its worst, it creates a system where development is seen as an outcome to be avoided rather than an objective to strive for."

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was considering a comment at the time of going to press.

The report is published just a day after the CBI joined business groups the British Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Small Business, Make UK and Institute of Directors for a meeting with Rachel Reeves, where the Chancellor reportedly promised to "co-design policy with business" ahead of October's Budget.

In a statement released after the meeting, Reeves said: "Under this new government's leadership, I will lead the most pro-growth, pro-business Treasury in our history - with a laser focus on making working people better off. That can only happen by working in partnership with businesses: big, medium and small. I want to continue the strong partnership we built with business in opposition now we are in government to deliver on our shared goal of fixing the foundations of our economy, so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off."

