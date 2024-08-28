Green groups sue EU over 'alarmingly' inadequate 2030 climate targets

Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) have launched legal proceedings against the European Union, alleging it has failed to set sufficiently ambitious climate targets in sectors that contribute more than half the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions.

In an update yesterday, the NGOs claimed the annual emissions limits set for each of the EU's 27 member states for the buildings, agriculture, waste, small industry, and transport' sectors - which collectively contribute around 57 per cent of the bloc's total emissions - are insufficiently ambitious and as such are unlawful.

Both CAN Europe and GLAN argue the EU's overall decarbonisation plans are "alarmingly off-track" for meeting the climate goals set through the Paris Agreement, including the target to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, and the national targets set by the bloc are contrary to environmental law and international commitments.

After being filed before the Court of Justice of the EU earlier this year, the case has now been fast tracked by the President of the General Court of the EU, which will result in a ruling being adopted faster than usual.

A hearing at the General Court could now be held in the second half of 2025 and a judgement released in early 2026, according to CAN Europe and GLAN.

"The European Court of Human Rights made clear in April that States are obliged to adopt science-based emissions targets consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C," said Gerry Liston, a senior lawyer with GLAN. "We have outlined how the EU's 2030 targets were not derived from best available climate science, a point which the Commission has not even contested in its defence of our case. Instead, it has tried to have the case struck out on mere technicalities."

Annual greenhouse gas emission limits for EU member states are set by the European Commission under its Effort Sharing Regulation, with the targets getting more demanding each year.

While the targets were revised last year after the bloc increased its 2030 emissions reduction target to a 55 per cent cut on 1990 levels, neither CAN Europe nor GLAN consider the goals to be ambitious enough to comply with EU treaties, the charter of fundamental rights of the EU, and the Paris Agreement.

As well as arguing EU officials should have assessed whether its climate goals aligned with the Paris Agreement's 1.5C threshold, the NGOs say the bloc should have gauged whether it was contributing a fair share to global decarbonisation efforts, and whether it was feasible to adopt more ambitious targets.

After completing an "internal review request" in August 2023, the case was introduced in February 2024 against the European Commission's refusal to review Member States' annual emissions allocations until 2030.

"We have to use all available channels to push the European Commission to bring the EU's climate ambition on track with its fair share for the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement," said Sven Harmeling, head of climate at CAN Europe. "The EU has to ramp up emissions reduction and achieve at least a 65 per cent cut by 2030 if it wants to be a credible actor."

BusinessGreen has approached the European Commission for comment but had not received a response at the time of going to press.

