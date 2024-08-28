'Sustainable platform': New £38m research hub to cook up alternative protein pipeline

Cultured meat, insect-based protein, and fermented foodstuffs could soon make it on to supermarket shelves, after more than 100 stakeholders - including some of the UK's foremost research agencies - confirmed almost £40m of funding for a new alternative protein innovation hub.

UK Research and Innovation's (UKRI) Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and Innovate UK today announced they have invested £15m in the new National Alternative Protein Innovation Centre (NAPIC). The cash injection builds upon £23m of funding and support already secured from a range of industry players, including multinationals, start-ups, academic partners, and charities, which hope to build out a pipeline of new alternative protein products.

The centre is now set to be delivered through a collaboration between researchers at the University of Leeds, the James Hutton Institute, Imperial College London, and the University of Sheffield.

The funding will run for at least five years and it is anticipated the research hub will continue to grow, attracting further investment and engagement from a nascent alternative protein sector that is tipped to be worth up to £6.8bn a year to the UK economy by 2035.

"The new NAPIC will advance research and innovation in alternative proteins, strengthening the UK's leadership in this critical sector and fostering international collaboration to ensure a more sustainable and secure food future for all," said Dr Stella Peace, executive director for healthy living and agriculture at Innovate UK. "Through our strategic partnership with BBSRC we are enabling UK businesses to collaborate with the UK research base to tackle global challenges like food security and sustainability while driving economic growth."

NAPIC's launch comes amidst growing confidence alternative forms of protein, such as lab grown meats, precision fermentation, and plant-based proteins, could play a critical role in meeting global climate goals.

Animal agriculture is estimated to produce up to a fifth of planet-warming emissions and is currently forecast to become an even bigger source of emissions as demand for protein grows. The UN Environment Programme has warned meat consumption could grow up to 50 per cent by 2050, resulting in potentially dire consequences for both the climate and nature. At the same time, studies from the likes of the University of Oxford have suggested climate-friendly diets are up to 75 per cent less environmentally harmful than meat and dairy-heavy diets.

As such, plant-based proteins, lab-grown meats, and even insects are considered excellent alternative sources of protein which typically have a much lower carbon and land use footprint than meat and dairy products.

However, the fledgling sector continues to face a raft of challenges, including high costs, critical media headlines from some quarters, and fierce lobbying from the livestock industry.

Professor Guy Poppy, UKRI's food sector champion and BBSRC deputy executive chair, said the new research hub would help accelerate efforts to commercialise alternative protein technologies.

"As we face the escalating demands of a growing global population and the subsequent pressures on our traditional food systems, the UK is poised to lead transformative solutions," he said. "The launch of the NAPIC exemplifies our commitment to spearheading innovation in the alternative proteins sector. By harnessing the strengths of our world-class scientific community and robust industrial partnerships, this initiative addresses vital sustainability challenges and forges essential links between research and commercial application.

"Academic and industry collaboration is key to transforming these pioneering ideas into practical, scalable solutions. Our strategic investment in NAPIC not only advances sustainable protein alternatives, it positions the UK as a leader in the global alternative proteins market, ready to meet both current and future challenges."

Professor Anwesha Sarkar, director of research and innovation at the University of Leeds' School of Food Science and Nutrition, and Project Leader for NAPIC, acknowledged there were "many challenges to transitioning towards alternative proteins".

"Population-level access to, and acceptance of, alternative proteins is currently hindered by a highly complex marketplace, concerns about taste, nutritional equivalence and cost, as well as health and safety concerns, and the fear of diminished livelihoods for farmers," she said. "The NAPIC will provide a robust and sustainable platform for open innovation and responsible data exchange and collaboration with partners from industry, regulators, academic partners and policy makers that mitigates the risks associated with this emerging sector, and also addresses the short- and longer-term concerns of consumers and producers."

The launch follows the announcement of a new platform to allow producers of veggie sausages, tofu, and other alternative protein products to better assess their products' climate impact by Foodsteps and the Good Food Institute in May.

Moreover, a new sustainable protein research centre backed by a $30m grant from the Bezos Earth Fund officially opened at Imperial College London in June.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.