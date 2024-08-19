Drift Energy sets sail with £4.65m backing for hydrogen-producing yacht vision

Drift Energy has set its sights on building a fleet of 'net positive' yachts capable of producing green hydrogen at sea in 2025, after the UK start-up announced the close of its £4.65m fundraise last week.

Led by capital investor Octopus Ventures with support from marine tech investment platform Blue Action Accelerator, proceeds from the seed funding round are being earmarked to help bolster Drift Energy's vessel design programme, grow its staff, and attract more new partners to accelerate the company's development and growth, it said.

The cleantech start-up is aiming to develop vessels that harness deep ocean wind to produce green, zero emissions hydrogen at sea, in order to help meet growing demand for clean energy source as a means of decarbonising heavy industry, transportation and manufacturing.

The firm's yachts are designed to harvest energy from underwater turbines, which feed an on-board electrolyser to produce and store gigawatts of green hydrogen before distributing it around the world, it explained.

Drift also uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) routing algorithms to seek out more powerful winds in the deep ocean to maximise generation, it added.

The firm's founder and CEO, Ben Medland, said the fresh investment announced last week was a vital step in developing and building its first green hydrogen-producing ships.

"Octopus Ventures is a prolific and experienced investor in the field of deep tech, and we are thrilled to announce their investment in Drift," he said.

"Alongside the support from Blue Action Accelerator, this funding enables us to drive with momentum into the next phase of our mission. We will work closely with Octopus and our advisory teams to bring our vision of ‘Oceans of Energy' to life with that all-important first net positive ship."

Recently, Drift Energy was also awarded funding from Innovate UK, through its Investor Partnership Programme, to support its research and development and ultimately accelerate the design of its first vessel.

Mat Munro, an investor at Octopus Ventures - which is part of the Octopus Group, and therefore a sister firm to UK energy supplier Octopus Energy - heaped praise on Drift's "potential to lead the way in developing a truly innovative source of renewable energy".

"At Octopus Ventures, we're backing the companies building a sustainable planet, and Drift's ambitions are exactly what we're looking for," he said. "We can't wait for the day its first vessel sets out on its maiden voyage."

An early-stage investment platform for the 'blue economy', Blue Action Accelerator is backed by the Builders Initiative, IAlumbra, Planet Ocean Fund, Sea Forward Fund and Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

"Blue Action Accelerator's mission is to help scale ground breaking technologies that preserve marine environments and support coastal-dependent communities," added George Northcott, Blue Action Accelerator co-founder. "Drift is the ultimate example of that – creating a new class of mobile renewable energy from the world's seas and delivering it to where it is needed – from island nation communities to power hungry ports.

"We are thrilled to be supporting them as they build their first vessels and bring a vision to life."

