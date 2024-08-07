DS Smith launches Recyclability Evaluation Service

DS Smith's Fibre Development Laboratory / Credit: DS Smith
New service aims to help businesses assess recyclability of packaging and ensure materials and designs are in line with evolving regulatory requirements

Packaging giant DS Smith has this week announced the rollout of a new service to help businesses evaluate the recyclability of their packaging.

The company said the service is designed to meet the growing sustainability demands of consumers and organisations while addressing the ongoing changes in packaging legislation.

Recyclability Evaluation Service (RES) promises to undertake specific tests to determine the recyclability of fibre-based packaging in standard paper mills across Europe.

Tests will be undertaken in a state-of-the-art Fibre Development Laboratory at the company's Kemsley Paper Mill with each test performed in line with industry standards from both the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI) and industry alliance 4evergreen.

Through the service customers will receive detailed data, and a report summarising the findings, along with a recyclability score from -100 to +100.

DS Smith's design and innovation team can then also offer advice on how to improve the recyclability of different packaging.

Jonathan Edmunds, head of recyclability, sustainability, and government affairs at DS Smith Recycling, said the new service built on the company's recent milestone of having made 100 per cent of its own packaging recyclable.

"Now we are shifting our focus beyond the packaging we produce," he said. "With a constantly evolving landscape, RES allows us to examine and improve the recyclability our customer's fibre-based packaging, ensuring they remain one step ahead.

"Understanding the makeup of packaging is becoming increasingly valuable and, as the first integrated paper, packaging, and recycling business to offer this service to businesses, we are in the prime position to offer them advice. We don't just point out the problems, we can solve for them as well."

The launch of the new service follows a £750,000 investment in the Fibre Development Laboratory in 2022 designed to enhance its ability to test the performance and sustainability qualities of a range of fibre-based packaging.

The move comes as growing numbers of consumer goods and retail companies look to accelerate efforts to reduce their use of plastic packaging and deliver on targets to ensure their packaging is recyclable or made from recycled content. It also comes ahead of the introduction of new Extended Producer Responsibility rules for packaging, which are set to come into force in October 2025 and will see new fees imposed on companies producing and using packaging, with lower fees for those using packaging that is easier to recycle. 

