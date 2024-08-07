Guinness World Records: Webfleet hails record-breaking EV journey of 569 miles on a single charge

Fleet management firm Webfleet yesterday announced it has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric car, after it completed a journey of 569.64 miles (916.74 km) using a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The record attempt, which was tracked by Webfleet's fleet management platform using independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS, and battery level data, beat the previous record of 563.97 miles which was set in Hangzhou, China.

The company used a Ford Mustang Mach-E fitted with tyres engineered by Webfleet parent company Bridgestone to minimise rolling resistance and equipped with a 91kWh battery that boasted a stated range of 373 miles under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), which tests vehicle range in lab conditions.

The vehicle far surpassed expectations, averaging 6.25 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh) on a mix of urban and rural public roads throughout Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, and Cambridgeshire.

The record was achieved over 24 hours by Webfleet-sponsored drivers Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, and supported by co-pilot Richard Parker of Webfleet.

"This record is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this endeavour," said Beverley Wise, Webfleet UKI Regional Director for Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. "It represents a significant milestone in the electrification of road transport and demonstrates the potential of electric vehicles when supported by innovative Bridgestone tyre design and advanced fleet management technology."

Booker hailed the successful record attempt as "an exhilarating journey and a powerful demonstration of what electric vehicles can achieve".

"It is incredible to see how far we have come with EV technology and efficiency," he added. "We hope this inspires more people to consider electric vehicles for their everyday travel."

The AA provided official adjudication and EV support services for the record attempt. Edmund King, AA president, said: "We are delighted to have supported this incredible achievement with our expert patrols and backup team. The drivers, together with Ford Mustang Mach-E, Bridgestone and Webfleet, have all used their expertise to prove that EVs can go much further than people think. Such endeavours are important to show that electric vehicles can be a major part of the future transport mix."

The record is the latest in a series of EV records for Booker and Clarke. Booker now holds five Guinness World Record titles for ultra-efficient EV driving, including for a drive from John O'Groats to Land's End that set a record for the lowest energy consumption driving in an electric car. Meanwhile, Clarke, who is chief vehicle officer at charging network Gridserve Sustainable Energy, shares a record with Booker for the longest distance ever driven in an electric van on a single charge, which reached 311.18 miles.

EV records are likely to be toppled frequently in the coming years as battery technologies continue to improve at a rapid rate. Just last month, tech giant Samsung reportedly showcased a new solid-state battery, which it promised could deliver a 600-mile range, charge up in nine minutes, and operate for 20 years.

