CfD auction boost and Reeves' budget 'black hole': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
CfD auction boost and Reeves' budget 'black hole': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the top five most popular stories on the site this week

'Biggest budget yet': Government announces record £1.5bn for CfD clean energy auction Clean energy auction budget increased by more than 50 per cent, following 2023 'catastrophe' that saw no new offshore...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Green collar jobs are key to delivering Labour's 2030 clean power mission

Can the Olympics survive the climate crisis?

Most read
01

Earth Overshoot Day: Humanity overconsumes planet's resources after just seven months in 2024

01 August 2024 • 5 min read
02

'Incredibly unique': Historic Welsh thermal spring used as renewable heat source for local village

02 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets

30 July 2024 • 8 min read
04

Iberdrola agrees to acquire Electricity North West in €5bn deal

02 August 2024 • 2 min read
05

IEA and UK government announce plans to host Future of Energy Security Summit

02 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Politics

Green collar jobs are key to delivering Labour's 2030 clean power mission
Politics

Green collar jobs are key to delivering Labour's 2030 clean power mission

The sense of urgency about the climate crisis needs to be matched by that for green skills, argues Labour MP Andrew Pakes, co-chair of the APPG on Apprenticeships

Andrew Pakes MP
clock 02 August 2024 • 5 min read
Government convenes inaugural clean power 2030 'Mission Board' forum
Politics

Government convenes inaugural clean power 2030 'Mission Board' forum

Cross government meeting aims to overcome barriers to renewables deployment and accelerate fossil fuel phase out

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 July 2024 • 3 min read
'Budget black hole': Chancellor to slash winter fuel payments and seek £3.2bn in departmental savings
Politics

'Budget black hole': Chancellor to slash winter fuel payments and seek £3.2bn in departmental savings

Rachel Reeves warns of 'difficult decisions', as she confirms government response to dire fiscal inheritance will seek to save billions from departmental budgets and winter fuel payments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 July 2024 • 7 min read