'Freedom from fossil power reliance': Renewables records toppled across EU and UK

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'Freedom from fossil power reliance': Renewables records toppled across EU and UK

New analysis and official data confirm clean energy roll out is bolstering energy security, with wind and solar now generating more electricity than fossil fuels across the EU

The renewables industry is today celebrating a host of new records, after it was confirmed wind and solar generation across the EU provided more power than fossil fuels during the first six months of 2024....

James Murray
