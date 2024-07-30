'Freedom from fossil power reliance': Renewables records toppled across EU and UK

New analysis and official data confirm clean energy roll out is bolstering energy security, with wind and solar now generating more electricity than fossil fuels across the EU
The renewables industry is today celebrating a host of new records, after it was confirmed wind and solar generation across the EU provided more power than fossil fuels during the first six months of 2024....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.