Road and rail projects in firing line as Reeves moves to tackle budget 'black hole'

James Murray
Rachel Reeves during the 2024 election campaign
Rachel Reeves during the 2024 election campaign

Environment Secretary warns condition of flood defences 'far worse than we were led to believe', as Labour accuses Tories of leaving public finances in terrible state

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will this afternoon accuse the previous government of "covering up the true state of the public finances", as she provides an update to Parliament on the fiscal inheritance left...

James Murray
James Murray

'A new era': Uber and BYD ink 100,000 EV mega-deal

Study: Two gigatonnes of CO2 a year protected by investment treaties

