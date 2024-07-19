New law sets up a nuclear power renaissance

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The ADVANCE Act positions the US nuclear energy sector to expand at a pace not seen for decades

It just got a whole lot easier to build a nuclear power plant. Or at least, that's the hope behind the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act, which President...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward

22 July 2024 • 3 min read
02

How to assure a credible sustainability strategy

18 July 2024 • 3 min read
03

Mary Creagh appointed as Nature Minister

19 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Government urges nature groups to help deliver a 'win-win for housebuilding and nature'

22 July 2024 • 5 min read
05

Why the UK should align with the EU on emissions trading

22 July 2024 • 4 min read

More on Nuclear

'First ever': Rolls-Royce SMR design submitted to regulator
Nuclear

'First ever': Rolls-Royce SMR design submitted to regulator

Nuclear Industry Association application seeks regulatory justification for Rolls-Royce's small modular reactor nuclear technology

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 July 2024 • 4 min read
'Preferred site': Government announces plan for Wylfa 'mega-nuclear power station'
Nuclear

'Preferred site': Government announces plan for Wylfa 'mega-nuclear power station'

Government confirms it is pursuing plans for a third large scale nuclear plant to follow Hinkley Point and Sizewell projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 May 2024 • 5 min read
Rolls-Royce plans SMR module testing facility for Sheffield University
Nuclear

Rolls-Royce plans SMR module testing facility for Sheffield University

Plan forms part of £15m deal signed between Rolls-Royce SMR and Sheffield University

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 May 2024 • 3 min read