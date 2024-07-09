New Green MPs set out 10 priorities as they pledge to 'hold Labour to account'

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
New Green MPs set out 10 priorities as they pledge to 'hold Labour to account'

Sian Berry, Ellie Chowns, Adrian Ramsay, and Carla Denyer arrive at Parliament and promise to set 'litmus test' to assess direction of new government

The Green Party's four new MPs arrived at Parliament yesterday, with a promise to promote ambitious climate policies and hold the new Labour government to account on a range of issues. Following the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'A new charge point every 25 minutes': How the UK's EV charging network hit the fast lane

Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

Most read
01

'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
02

OVO beefs up green rewards scheme with free solar panel offer

15 July 2024 • 2 min read
03

National Grid ESO: 'Decisive action' needed in next two years to enable net zero energy system

15 July 2024 • 6 min read
04

'Seismic shift': Science Museum ends partnership with oil and gas giant Equinor

15 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

15 July 2024 • 3 min read

More on Politics

'Error in law': Government drops legal battle over Cumbrian coal mine approval
Politics

'Error in law': Government drops legal battle over Cumbrian coal mine approval

Ministers pull out of three-day hearing where they were due to defend planning approval of controversial project, as speculation mounts over plan to halt new oil and gas licenses

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 July 2024 • 5 min read
How quickly can Labour deliver its promised climate and nature policies?
Politics

How quickly can Labour deliver its promised climate and nature policies?

The decisions made by the new government over its first 100 days will be critical for demonstrating green leadership, writes Corporate Leaders Group Beverley Cornaby

Beverley Cornaby, Corporate Leaders Group
clock 11 July 2024 • 3 min read
Number 10 confirms Ministerial teams at DESNZ and Defra
Politics

Number 10 confirms Ministerial teams at DESNZ and Defra

Prime Minister Keir Starmer appoints latest wave of Ministers to take on green policy briefs

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 July 2024 • 4 min read