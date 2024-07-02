AEW to adopt 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for UK Impact fund

clock • 1 min read
AEW to adopt 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for UK Impact fund

AEW fund to become one of the first in the UK to carry the 'Sustainability Impact' label under the Financial Conduct Authority's new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements

AEW has confirmed it will become one of the first asset managers to adopt one of the labels under the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR). Effective from 31...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

05 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Keir Starmer confirms first wave of Cabinet appointments

05 July 2024 • 5 min read
03

'World first': Redefine Meat debuts 3D-printed plant-based steak in Ocado

03 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

05 July 2024 • 19 min read
05

Greens celebrate major breakthrough as four MPs elected

05 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Investment

AEW to adopt 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for UK Impact fund
Investment

AEW to adopt 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for UK Impact fund

AEW fund to become one of the first in the UK to carry the 'Sustainability Impact' label under the Financial Conduct Authority's new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements

Cristian Angeloni, Investment Week
clock 02 July 2024 • 1 min read
Heatio secures £2m in funding to accelerate smart home energy management rollout
Investment

Heatio secures £2m in funding to accelerate smart home energy management rollout

Funding will be used to expand team and launch updated version of smart home energy platform Heatio Flexx

Amber Rolt
clock 27 June 2024 • 3 min read
Study suggests healthier foods drive healthier profits
Investment

Study suggests healthier foods drive healthier profits

New Planet Tracker report analyses the benefits of healthier foods for businesses, consumers, and the environment

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 4 min read