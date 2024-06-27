New coffee pod recycling scheme to be rolled out across UK recycling centres

Consumers looking to recycle their coffee pods will soon be able to drop them off directly at household waste and recycling centres across England and Wales, as part of a new scheme which aims to make coffee pod recycling more convenient and accessible to customers.

Recycling group FCC Environment (FCC) and coffee pod recycling scheme Podback have joined forces to roll out coffee pod recycling at household waste and recycling centres (HWRCs) in England and Wales.

The partners announced yesterday the expansion of the scheme following a successful trial of coffee pod recycling at 11 FCC HWRC sites in Suffolk operated on behalf of Suffolk County Council and two further sites in Berkshire.

According to the partners, in the first six months of operations at the Berkshire site 14 tonnes of pods were collected, which they said showed a clear consumer demand for the service.

"Our pilots over the last year with FCC have proved successful and have received positive feedback from residents using the service," said Rick Hindley, executive director of Podback. "We hope offering people another option to recycle their used pods will help to make recycling even more convenient and accessible and increase rates of recycling overall in these new locations."

To recycle pods through the scheme, Podback explained residents would not need to use dedicated bags, making sure to keep the aluminium and plastic pods separate until they drop them off at the recycling centre, where they can be tipped into the relevant container.

The rollout of the Podback recycling scheme is already underway, with sites across Wigan and Luton due to launch in early July, with more locations set to be announced in the coming months.

As part of the rollout, Podback said it will provide the recycling centres with containers and signs, as well as manage the collection and onward logistics of the collected pods to UK based reprocessors.

It added it will also support local authorities in launching and promoting the new service to residents.

"Our focus as a business is always on providing a service that residents want and will use," added Rory Brien, head of municipal treatment at FCC Environment. "This has very much been the case with the introduction of the Podback initiative and we are looking forward to widening this to other residents elsewhere in the country."

Podback is supported by the leading producers of coffee pods and provides a range of collection and recycling services designed to help boost recycling rates for used pods.

Coffee pods have faced criticism from some green groups, who have highlighted the environmental footprint of the millions of individual pods used each day.

Aluminium and plastic pods can be recycled, which significantly reduces the carbon and resource footprint of the product. But there are only a handful of specialist recycling plants in the UK and few councils offer kerbside collections, meaning consumers are reliant on Podback supported collection points or postal return services if they want to ensure used pods are recycled.

As such, Podback has ramped up efforts to work with a range of partners in recent years, including local authorities and supermarkets, as it looks to boost recycling rates. It recently confirmed dedicated pod collection points are to be installed in 350 Morrisons stores and has trialled kerbside collections in partnership with a number of councils.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.