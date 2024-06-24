Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein opens at Imperial College London

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

London research hub to focus on development and commercialisation of alternative proteins that can reduce environmental footprint of food production

A new sustainable protein research centre has officially opened today at Imperial College London, backed by a $30m grant from the Bezos Earth Fund. The new Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein will...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Big challenges, simple remedies': How firms can tackle upstream indirect emissions

John Lewis unveils 'circular' clothing and bedding collection

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
03

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read
04

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
05

Swiss carbon removal specialists Neustark raise $69m for global expansion

26 June 2024 • 4 min read

More on Science

Peoples' Climate Vote 2024: UN poll reveals 'astonishing' pro-climate consensus
Science

Peoples' Climate Vote 2024: UN poll reveals 'astonishing' pro-climate consensus

Four-in-five respondents to unprecedented global survey want their governments to take stronger action to tackle the climate crisis

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 June 2024 • 3 min read
Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method
Science

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

Method similar to charging a battery used to convert activated charcoal to act as 'sponge' for CO2 from air

Amber Rolt
clock 12 June 2024 • 4 min read
Insiya Jafferjee: 'What keeps me optimistic is that most people want to make impactful change'
Science

Insiya Jafferjee: 'What keeps me optimistic is that most people want to make impactful change'

Shellworks' founder and CEO discusses environmental start-ups' 'blessed position' and the importance of failure in building new sustainability-focused markets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 May 2024 • 5 min read