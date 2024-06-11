Chivas Brothers toasts new sustainable agriculture programme

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Chivas Brothers
Image:

Credit: Chivas Brothers

Pilot programme aims to support sustainable farming practices among Scottish barley growers

Scotch whisky producer Chivas Brothers has announced it has launched a pilot programme dedicated to supporting more sustainable farming practices among Scottish barely growers as part of efforts to reduce...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Sainsbury's offers Nectar points to customers who charge up EVs on site

Royal Ascot appoints carbon removals firm CUR8 to rein in emissions

Most read
01

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
02

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
03

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on Supply chain

Chivas Brothers toasts new sustainable agriculture programme
Supply chain

Chivas Brothers toasts new sustainable agriculture programme

Pilot programme aims to support sustainable farming practices among Scottish barley growers

Amber Rolt
clock 11 June 2024 • 3 min read
Securing the future of apparel supply chains
Supply chain

Securing the future of apparel supply chains

Regenerative farming is critical to creating a more climate-resilient future for the fashion industry and the global farming community, writes CottonConnect's Alison Ward

Alison Ward, Cotton Connect
clock 07 June 2024 • 5 min read
Frontier Agriculture invests in CCm Technologies' 'carbon negative' fertiliser
Supply chain

Frontier Agriculture invests in CCm Technologies' 'carbon negative' fertiliser

Investment aims to prepare low carbon fertiliser product for roll out across UK farms

Amber Rolt
clock 03 June 2024 • 4 min read