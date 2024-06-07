Seven carbon credit methodologies accredited as aligned with Core Carbon Principles

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read

Approved methodologies mean 'high integrity CCP label' can be used on an estimated 27 million carbon credits

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) has approved seven carbon crediting methodologies as being aligned with its Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) integrity benchmark. In an announcement...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Net zero behaviour change: Yale study shows everyday green actions more popular than low-carbon tech

'Funerals are changing': Co-op Funeralcare rolls out all-electric hearse

Most read
01

Labour puts green economy at heart of manifesto promising 'clear direction to businesses'

13 June 2024 • 10 min read
02

UK Green Business Awards 2024 – And the winner is…

13 June 2024 • 14 min read
03

Highview Power raises £300m to develop Manchester long duration energy storage facility

13 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

Activated charcoal: University of Cambridge researchers unveil new CO2 removal method

12 June 2024 • 4 min read
05

Labour 2024 election manifesto: Green policies at a glance

13 June 2024 • 14 min read

More on Offsets

In focus: What do businesses need to know about 'beyond value chain mitigation'?
Offsets

In focus: What do businesses need to know about 'beyond value chain mitigation'?

BusinessGreen Intelligence dissects what the Science Based Target initiative's latest jargon-heavy addition to its corporate sustainability handbook means for business

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 May 2024 • 15 min read
The five most common questions from carbon buyers
Offsets

The five most common questions from carbon buyers

Here are the top questions on the minds of corporate carbon credit purchasers - and some answers

Margaret Morales, GreenBiz.com
clock 17 May 2024 • 5 min read
Quality carbon credits can drive corporate climate action
Offsets

Quality carbon credits can drive corporate climate action

Companies that use carbon credits are more likely to aim higher, decarbonise quicker and invest more in their transition, writes VCMI's Mark Kenber

Mark Kenber, VCMI
clock 07 May 2024 • 4 min read