UN climate warnings and trouble at the SBTi: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Reports: SBTi faces internal revolt over plans to relax rules on use of carbon offsets
Reuters reports staff at the influential non-profit are calling for the CEO's resignation after controversial move to consult on changes to net zero standard
- by James Murray @james_bg)
UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'
Simon Stiell acknowledges warning may sound 'melodramatic', but insists time is running out to avoid catastrophic climate impacts
- by James Murray @james_bg)
Study: Just three per cent of land could boost UK renewables generation 13-fold
Analysis from Friends of the Earth details how onshore renewables could slash emissions and curb energy costs without impacting food production
- by James Murray @james_bg)
Could carbon offsets play a major role in tackling supply chain emissions after all?
Science Based Targets initiative announces it will consult on changes to net zero standard that would allow for greater use of carbon offsets to tackle Scope 3 emissions
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Defra launches green grant scheme funded by £11m in water company fines
Money raised from fines for pollution breaches is to be reinvested in new Water Restoration Fund
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
