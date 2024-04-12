UN climate warnings and trouble at the SBTi: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Reuters reports staff at the influential non-profit are calling for the CEO's resignation after controversial move to consult on changes to net zero standard

- by James Murray @james_bg)

Simon Stiell acknowledges warning may sound 'melodramatic', but insists time is running out to avoid catastrophic climate impacts

- by James Murray @james_bg)

Analysis from Friends of the Earth details how onshore renewables could slash emissions and curb energy costs without impacting food production

- by James Murray @james_bg)

Science Based Targets initiative announces it will consult on changes to net zero standard that would allow for greater use of carbon offsets to tackle Scope 3 emissions

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Money raised from fines for pollution breaches is to be reinvested in new Water Restoration Fund

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Could you or a colleague be recognised at the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards? You can submit your nominations for the awards now.