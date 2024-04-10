UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Simon Stiell at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai / Credit: COP28/Kiara Worth
Image:

Simon Stiell at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai / Credit: COP28/Kiara Worth

Simon Stiell acknowledges warning may sound 'melodramatic', but insists time is running out to avoid catastrophic climate impacts

The head of the UN climate change secretariat has issued his starkest warning yet over governments' continued failure to curb global emissions, warning "the next two years are so essential in saving our...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart steps down to focus on re-election battle

Global Briefing: China preps wave of green rules, as trade war threats intensify

Most read
01

Reports: SBTi faces internal revolt over plans to relax rules on use of carbon offsets

11 April 2024 • 6 min read
02

SBTi: Board accused of 'damaging trust' as row over role of carbon offsets escalates

12 April 2024 • 7 min read
03

UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'

10 April 2024 • 6 min read
04

Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart steps down to focus on re-election battle

12 April 2024 • 3 min read
05

London elections: Sadiq Khan launches 10-point climate plan

12 April 2024 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'
Climate change

UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'

Simon Stiell acknowledges warning may sound 'melodramatic', but insists time is running out to avoid catastrophic climate impacts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 April 2024 • 6 min read
Côte d'Ivoire's cocoa industry preps for an era of escalating climate impacts
Climate change

Côte d'Ivoire's cocoa industry preps for an era of escalating climate impacts

BusinessGreen reports from Côte d’Ivoire, where cocoa farmers and traders are racing to comply with EU deforestation legislation, as climate change wreaks havoc on the harvest

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 April 2024 • 12 min read
Climate groups hail 'monumental' victory in European human rights legal ruling
Climate change

Climate groups hail 'monumental' victory in European human rights legal ruling

European Court of Human Rights rules against Swiss government in landmark climate case brought by group of 2,000 women

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 April 2024 • 5 min read