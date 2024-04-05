'A new chapter for the voluntary carbon market': Gold Standard, CAR and ACR win approval to use CO2 credit integrity label

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock




Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market hails ‘new chapter’ for the sector as first three carbon credit programmes assessed as adhering to Carbon Core Principles criteria

The first clutch of carbon credit programmes have been given the green light to use independently-approved integrity labels on the CO2 credits they sell, in the latest move aimed at boosting business confidence...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

