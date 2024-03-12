Ask Italian teams up with Wildfarmed for regenerative flour pizza roll out

ASK Italian has today announced it is to become the first chain to use 100 per cent regenerative flour across its menus, after signing a deal with pioneering sustainable farming firm Wildfarmed.

Under the tie-up, Wildfarmed dough will be used across ASK Italian's new spring menu at all its 66 UK restaurant, including in its dough bites, garlic bread, and range of pizzas.

The partnership is the latest coup for Wildfarmed, which has secured a string of deals in recent months with the likes of M&S and Franco Manca that will see its flour used in a range of popular products.

Wildfarmed flour is produced using regenerative agricultural practices that are designed to slash greenhouse gas emissions, improve soil health, and boost biodiversity.

The partnership is also supported by Foodsteps, a UK-based sustainability tech start up, which provides data on the environmental impact of food. It has calculated that the switch to Wildfarmed flour will result in a 50 per cent reduction in carbon intensity when compared to ASK's previous dough.

Corinne Prior, marketing director at ASK Italian, said: "We're thrilled to be the first chain restaurant to use 100 per cent Wildfarmed flour in our dough, bringing the great work of the Wildfarmed growing community to ASK neighbourhoods and offering customers more delicious, planet-friendly options for eating out.

"The work that Wildfarmed does to improve farming and biodiversity is hugely important when looking at making a positive impact on the way we farm our food. Dough is amongst the top five ingredients that directly contribute to ASK's food emissions so our partnership with Wildfarmed is a significant step towards our net zero goal."

Edd Lees, co-founder of Wildfarmed, said the partnership would provide a further boost to the company's mission to "make food grown in landscapes full of life accessible to everyone".

"We firmly believe food is one of our biggest points of agency in tackling climate change, and are thrilled that ASK customers can now join us in making a difference, one bite at a time," he added.

