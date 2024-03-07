NatPower unveils £10bn battery and renewables UK investment plan

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
NatPower unveils £10bn battery and renewables UK investment plan

Global clean energy developer announces ambitious plans to deliver 60GWh of UK battery storage capacity

The UK clean energy sector received a major boost today, with the announcement of a new £10bn battery and renewables-focused investment plan from global developer NatPower group. The company - which...

