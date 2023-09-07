Poll: Energy crisis denting emissions reduction efforts at four out of five firms in UK and Ireland

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Poll: Energy crisis denting emissions reduction efforts at four out of five firms in UK and Ireland

Survey of more than 1,500 'energy decision makers' warns soaring energy bills is having an adverse effect on corporate sustainability investments, despite their potential to curb bills

Four out of five business leaders claim the global energy crisis is hurting their firm's ability to meet corporate climate targets, a new survey has revealed, raising fears that soaring energy bills could...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

UN Global Stocktake: Report warns 'progress is still inadequate' for meeting global climate goals

Backpedalling: Cycling levels fall by five per cent in England

Most read
01

'Complacency and incompetence': Government slammed as clean energy auction results in no new offshore wind farms

08 September 2023 • 9 min read
02

'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

07 September 2023 • 6 min read
03

'Passing on the savings': Octopus Energy quadruples export rates for solar customers

06 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

H2 Green Steel raises record-breaking €1.5bn to build green steel plant in Sweden

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

CfD auction: Solar industry celebrates better than expected performance

08 September 2023 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Orbital Marine Power's 30MW tidal energy project near Orkney | Credit: Orbital Marine Power
Energy

'Avoidable yet deeply harmful failure': The green economy reacts to the latest UK clean power auction results

BusinessGreen rounds up all the top reaction to the results of the government's latest Contracts for Difference auction which failed to attract any bids from offshore wind developers

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 08 September 2023 • 17 min read
Does the UK need more underground salt caverns to store green hydrogen? | Credit: iStock
Energy

Royal Society: UK has 'seriously underestimated' energy storage needs

Influential organisation estimates UK likely to need 100TWh of grid-scale energy storage in 2050, as it argues that green hydrogen is likely to offer the cheapest scalable option

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 September 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

Can the global green energy transition bridge the $18tr investment gap it faces?

Major new analysis from Boston Consulting Group predicts a green energy system can solve the 'trilemma', but a massive scaling up in wind, solar, and grid storage capacity is urgently required through to 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 September 2023 • 5 min read