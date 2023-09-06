Mission Zero aligns road safety standard with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Mission Zero aligns road safety standard with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Accreditation scheme for fleet operators updates guidelines to cover efforts to reduce single use plastics, deploy energy efficient devices, promote health and wellbeing, enhance equality and diversity, and tackle the gender pay gap

Sustainable fleet accreditation scheme Mission Zero has revised its flagship road safety standard to better align with it the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The organisation announced yesterday...

