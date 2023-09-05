'Selling like hot cakes': 1-in-5 cars sold in August fully electric

New AutoMotive's latest Electric Car Count has revealed that more than one-in-five new cars sold in August were electric, as car buyers continue to inject pace into the transition to low and zero emission vehicles.

The number of electric cars registered last month was up 77 per cent yeat-on-year to 16,200 vehicles, with battery electric models representing 15 per cent of all cars sold.

According to New Automotive's latest update, the market share of both petrol and diesel cars fell to historic lows reaching their smallest share for any period over the last 20 years. Meanwhile, pure electric and hybrid electric cars accounted for half of all new cars registered in the UK.

Last month's figures also saw Tesla continue to outpace the rest of the UK electric car market, as it bagged 17 per cent of the August market having been the best-selling brand of electric car in all but two months of 2023.

Notably 40 per cent of BMWs sold in August were fully electric, while MG has also seen significant growth in its market share, more than doubling its sales in the first eight months of this year. Volvo and Polestar also secured a growing share of UK EV sales.

Moreover, electric van sales grew by 13 per cent year-on-year to 1,290 vehicles, while a record number of electric HGVs also hit UK roads in the past month.

Electric motorbike sales, however, fell by 44 per cent having struggled to make headway since the scaling back of the plug-in motorbike grant in 2021.

Ben Nelmes, chief executive of New AutoMotive, said it was encouraging to see British motorists embracing zero and low emission cars in their thousands. "Despite an unprecedented cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, demand for electric cars has remained surprisingly resilient," he said. "Motorists who go electric don't look back: they tell us they love the cheaper running costs, smoother driving experience and guilt free travel."

Moreover, New Automotive continued to call for the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate to be put into law, a step that would require manufacturers to ensure they have enough ZEV credits to cover 22 per cent of their car sales and 10 per cent of their van sales.

According to the firm's ZEV Mandate Tracker, the Department for Transport's (DFT) proposed van targets would, as things stand, see a surplus of credits, thereby weakening the market impact of the mandate. It warned that under current plans the surplus risks depressing the price of ZEV credits and limiting the incentive to sell more electric vans in the UK. New Automotive added that if the credit surplus worsens, the DFT should consider "tightening" targets.

Further analysis found that Vauxhall's van sales currently put the automaker in pole position to benefit from the mandate with a potential credit income running into the tens of millions pounds.

"The government should build on this progress by putting in place a strong California-style ZEV Mandate to give car companies and EV charger installers certainty," Nelmes said. "It is almost two years since this policy was first announced; Ministers should stop dragging their feet and put it in law."

Commenting on the New AutoMotive's latest Electric Car Count, Greenpeace UK's policy director, Doug Parr, said electric cars were "selling like hot cakes".

"However, with the government deciding to ‘side with motorists', while pursuing an anti-green agenda, you have to wonder if ministers are foolishly ignoring these soaring sales and instead listening to the vested interests attempting to park EVs' growth," he added.

"Sunak may say the 2030 petrol and diesel phase out date is immovable, but unless he brings in the overdue mandate on manufacturers to ramp up production in order to meet it, the deadline is likely to be missed.

"Demand is clearly growing but, for the trajectory to continue, and for all motorists to be able to access the cheaper running costs that EVs bring, then prices must fall. And for that to happen the government needs to capitalise on this public appetite and stop dragging its feet by finally introducing the regulation, while rapidly ramping up charging infrastructure."

The news came on the same day as Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) released its own sales data for August, which similarly found that demand for electrified vehicles continued to grow, accounting for more than a third of new cars hitting the road last month.

The trade body saw battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales grow by 72.3 per cent year-on-year to a record 20 per cent market share for August, while sales of plug-in hybrids also rose by 70 per cent to account for 7.7 per cent of new registrations.

More broadly, the new car market grew by 24.4 per cent in August with 85,657 new vehicles registered according to SMMT.

The latest figures come after overall car production surged in July - rising 31.6 per cent to mark the sixth consecutive month of growth - driven in large part by soaring demand for battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles, which saw combined volumes rising 73.9 per cent year-on-year to 30,180 units.

But despite encouraging EV sales, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes echoed New AutoMotive concerns that industry still has no sight of the proposed ZEV mandate rules, despite the fact they are scheduled to come into effect from the start of next year.

"With the automotive industry beginning a second year of growth, recovery is underway with EVs energising the market," Hawes said. "But with a new ZEV Mandate due to come into force in less than 120 days, manufacturers still await the details.

"Businesses cannot plan on the basis of consultations, they need certainty. And now, more than ever, government must match action to ambition, ensuring there are the incentives and infrastructure in place to convince drivers to make the switch."

