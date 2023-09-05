'Supplier cascade': We Mean Business supply chain decarbonisation scheme targets Scope 3 emissions

Global green business groups have teamed up on a new initiative designed to accelerate the decarbonisation of corporate supply chains, by pushing firms with science-based emissions targets to commit to encouraging their top suppliers to accelerate their own decarbonisation efforts.

The scheme, launched today by the We Mean Business Coalition in partnership with sustainable business network BSR, environmental disclosure platform CDP, sustainable investor network Ceres and climate advocacy organisation Environment Defense Fund, is focused on encouraging businesses to drive emissions reductions from their 'tier one' suppliers.

The approach - which We Mean Business said was applicable to businesses of any size and from any sector - aims to reduce larger firms' Scope 3 emissions by getting them to ask tier one suppliers to make a credible net zero commitment, publicly report on their progress and targets, and "cascade" the approach to their own tier one suppliers.

We Mean Business said the approach should create a "cascade of climate action through the supply chain", helping to tackle the indirect emissions which typically account for more than 70 per cent of a company's carbon footprint.

The green business group has urged all firms with science-based climate targets to become early adopters of the supplier cascade, and provide key metrics that will help track the impact of the approach.

"By joining the supplier cascade and encouraging their Tier 1 suppliers to do the same, businesses can send a clear message to incentivise action and increase organisational resilience," said Maria Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition. "Businesses can also increasingly draw on the reporting of their suppliers - and suppliers draw on the reporting of their suppliers - to have more specific and available data on climate action in their upstream supply chain."

Mendiluce added that the approach had a number of "clear benefits". "It is measurable, it does not require the visibility of the entire supply chain, it does not require deep technical knowledge so is more straightforward for buyers and procurement teams to implement, and it provides flexibility to business in how they want to engage and incentivize their suppliers," she said. "Importantly, once this approach has been taken to scale it generates climate action far beyond a company's own supply chain."

The approach has been modelled in part on best practices from a number of leading corporates, including pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca.

"Engaging with suppliers is critical for every business - we must all work together to engage our partners and embed decarbonization across value chains," said Robert Williams, director of sustainable procurement at AstraZeneca. "We're urging our supply chain partners to set a clear decarbonisation plan and make it public, to mobilise employees in support of their aims, and to engage their own suppliers to cascade targets upstream too. Together, we can ensure a major knock-on positive impact for people and planet."

