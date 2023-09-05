Big business urges EU to adopt target to cut emissions 'at least 90 per cent' by 2040

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Salesforce, Coca Cola, and Unilever among firms to advocate for bloc to establish more stretching climate target so as to give business confidence to invest in net zero transition

A group of leading global corporates has today urged the European Union to establish a stretching climate target for 2040, arguing the bloc should set a new goal to cut net greenhouse emissions by at least...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

