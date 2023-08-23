NatWest joins forces with Supply Chain Sustainability School to build retrofit skills base

NatWest has announced a new partnership with the Supply Chain Sustainability School to provide the construction industry with a free retrofit learning programme that aims to bolster efforts to improve the energy efficiency of the UK's buildings.

The banking giant said it has become the Supply Chain Sustainability School's first partner within the finance sector, adding that it has a "shared objective" to boost the skills of the construction industry to retrofit both the UK's housing stock and commercial buildings.

According to the Supply Chain Sustainability School, retrofits are set to play a "critical role" in achieving net zero emissions goals, as buildings contribute as much as 40 per cent of the UK's carbon emissions. With 80 per cent of the buildings that will still be standing in 2050 already existing, the Supply Chain Sustainability School warned the UK "simply cannot deliver" its emissions targets without a "significant" retrofitting of its buildings.

As well as carbon reduction, the Supply Chain Sustainability School said retrofits offer the potential to improve the quality of life of millions at the same time as generating employment opportunities.

Its sustainability platform offers free training to 80,000 registered users, covering retrofit best practices, as well as 17 related sustainability topics such as energy and carbon, waste, and the circular economy.

The School said that with NatWest's support it will be able to "significantly" accelerate and expand its retrofit initiatives.

"Most of our work to date has focused on new builds," said Ian Heptonstall, director of the Supply Chain Sustainability School. "To truly fulfil our mission, we must pivot towards the existing building stock, crafting and delivering learning experiences that empower the UK to retrofit its structures with cutting-edge technologies and systems, positioning us to fulfil our net zero commitments. We look forward to tackling climate change through retrofit with NatWest Group."

NatWest said it aims to support the decarbonisation of UK properties by working closely with the built environment industry to build a robust supply chain capable of delivering efficiency upgrades at scale.

"As one of the largest lenders in the UK, we have a key role to play in supporting consumers and businesses in transitioning to more energy efficient homes and buildings that are warmer, cheaper to heat, and generate lower emissions," said James Close, head of climate change at NatWest Group.

"Decarbonising properties will require retrofitting existing buildings to increase their energy efficiency, constructing new energy efficient buildings and decarbonisation of electricity and heating supply. We want to work at scale to increase demand. But we need the skills and companies to carry out the work and we also want to make it as easy for our customers to retrofit as possible."

"Our collaboration with the Supply Chain Sustainability School will help cultivate a more mature retrofit supply chain, share knowledge and build the skills needed to retrofit homes and buildings across the UK."

The Supply Chain Sustainability School said its new retrofit programme will be unveiled during a virtual conference taking place on November 7th, 2023. It will introduce CPD-accredited virtual training encompassing e-learning modules, online assessments, conferences, workshops and webinars that will run until Autumn 2024. It has invited interested parties to register their interest for the course.

