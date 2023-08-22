Northvolt raises further $1.2bn investor backing for global battery gigafactory charge

Northvolt has secured $1.2bn backing from scores of major global investors, as the Swedish battery manufacturer eyes further expansion across Europe and North America.

Announced today, the latest funding round was led by the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, BlackRock and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as long-term financial partner OMERS, which is making its third major investment in Northvolt.

It comes hot on the heels of the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario separately announcing $400m investment in support of the company's planned global expansion in June.

The capital raise means Northvolt - whose shareholders include Volkswagen, Goldman Sachs and BMW - has now secured more than $9bn in equity and debt to deliver on over $55bn in orders from customers including BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volvo and Volkswagen, it said.

Peter Carlsson, co-Founder and CEO of Northvolt, hailed the latest investment round as a demonstration of significant interest in the firm's plans to ramp up battery manufacturing capacity - via the development of gigafactories - to feed growing global demand from the burgeoning electric vehicles sector.

"The commitment to global decarbonisation is strong, and these milestones reinforces our position to meet the massive demand for sustainable battery solutions both in Europe and North America."

Northvolt battery cells are currently designed and developed at Northvolt Labs in Västerås, Sweden, and Northvolt Cuberg in San Leandro, California.

The Swedish firm's first gigafactory in Northern Sweden has already begun producing batteries as the company works towards delivering on its target for scaling 150GWh of annual production capacity through a fleet of new battery manufacturing facilities by 2030. That first facility is set to be joined by an adjacent giga-scale recycling plant - Revolt Ett - later this year, it said.

Additional projects are also under development in Sweden, Germany and Portugal, added Northvolt, which has set out an ambition to deliver the world's greenest lithium-ion battery with a minimal CO2 footprint.

Today's announcement also comes as Northvolt assembles the first battery systems at its new 25,000 square meter plant - Northvolt Dwa - in Poland. Customer deliveries are expected to commence later in the year, it said.

Alexander Hartman, chief financial officer at Northvolt, praised the firm's "committed group of investors" which he said understood "both the urgent need and massive financial potential in enabling the swift electrification of society".

"However, there is a long road ahead if Europe and North America are to reach their full potential as leaders of the energy transition," he cautioned. "To create a pathway for global warming below 1.5°C, both the private and public sector need to mobilise resources at an unprecedented scale."

The latest funding round marks an extension of the previous $1.1bn "convertible note" signed in July last year, according to Northvolt, which said the funds were also labelled 'dark green' under Article 9 of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

