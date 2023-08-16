Occidental inks $1.1bn deal to snap up DAC specialist Carbon Engineering

Occidental Petroleum is set to become the sole owner of Canadian direct air carbon capture (DAC) developer Carbon Engineering as part of a major $1.1bn deal announced by the US oil and gas giant yesterday.

Subject to regulatory approval, Occidental Petroleum has agreed to buy all outstanding shares in Carbon Engineering, which it said would open up the opportunity to "rapidly advance" the carbon removal technology and accelerate deployment large-scale DAC facilities across the US and beyond.

Carbon removals methods both natural and technological are increasingly viewed as critical to delivering a net zero economy worldwide, but the nascent sector for DAC is far from becoming a large scale player in the immediate term.

However, the US oil producer is aiming to build around 100 facilities that use DAC technology to directly remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that can then be stored underground or utilised as a feedstock material for making new products such as fuel and concrete, according to Reuters.

"Together, Occidental and Carbon Engineering can accelerate plans to globally deploy DAC technology at a climate-relevant scale and make DAC the preferred solution for businesses seeking to remove their hard-to-abate emissions," said Occidental's president and CEO Vicki Hollub.

The deal is expected to complete later this year, after which Carbon Engineering will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, sitting alongside carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) specialist 2PointFive within Occidental Petroleum's stable.

"We expect the acquisition of Carbon Engineering to deliver our shareholders value through an improved drive for technology innovation and accelerated DAC cost reductions," added Hollub. "The technology partnership also adds new revenue streams in the form of technology licensing and royalties. Importantly, the acquisition enables Occidental to catalyse broader development partnerships for DAC deployment in the most capital efficient and valuable way."

Occidental had already been a shareholder in Carbon Engineering, but has now agreed to snap up all outstanding shares from other shareholders including green investment firm i(x) Net Zero, which is expecting to receive around $7.2m in proceeds from the sale of its shares to the US oil giant.

Carbon Engineering's research and development activities and innovation centre will remain in Squamish in the Canadian state of British Columbia after the acquisition is completed, although its teams are expected to work closely with those of 1PointFive to help advance DAC technology, Occidental said.

1PointFive is currently focused on building Stratos, which is expected to be the world's largest DAC facility once it begins commercial operations in Ector County, Texas, from mid-2025.

In addition, Occidental and Carbon Engineering have been adapting the Stratos facility's front-end engineering and design study for a DAC plant they plan to build at King Ranch in Kleberg County, Texas, which recently received a major grant from the US federal government.

Carbon Engineering is also looking to develop a DAC facility alongside Storegga in North East Scotland which they are aiming to have operational in 2026. Virgin Atlantic became one of the first major firms to sign up as a prospective customer earlier this year for carbon credits set to be generated by the facility.

Carbon Engineering CEO Daniel Friedmann said global partnerships and cross-industry collaboration were critical to deploying DAC infrastructure at scale.

"Carbon Engineering and Occidental have been working increasingly close together for the past five years to address the CO2 problem, making Occidental a trusted and committed partner for this next chapter in Carbon Engineering's journey," he said.

"At the core of this deeper relationship is the commitment to invest in the development of our technology here in Canada, and the global reach to accelerate implementation of DAC-based climate solutions in the US and around the world."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.