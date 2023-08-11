Tesco has 'clear roadmap' to net zero validated by SBTi

Tesco has had its commitments to become 'carbon neutral' across its operations by 2035 and across its value chain by 2050 validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) as being in line with goals of the Paris Agreement.

The retailer's targets feature an interim commitment to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its own operations by 85 per cent by 2030 from a 2015 baseline year.

The now indepently validated plans also include pledges to cut absolute Scope 3 emissions from energy and industrial sources by 55 per cent, and absolute Scope 3 emissions from forests, land and agriculture emissions by 39 per cent by 2032, against 2019 baselines.

The announcement means Tesco has become one of the first companies globally to have specific targets focused on greenhouse gas emissions originating from "forests, land, and agriculture" validated by the SBTi.

The supermarket giant has already adopted 100 per cent renewable energy, achieved an absolute emissions reduction from its own operations of 55 per cent against a 2015 baseline, and rolled out a network of 2,400 retail EV charging points.

Moreover, the retailer has issued more than £1bn in sustainability-linked bonds and supported a number of suppliers to have net zero plans in place by the end of 2023.

However, Ken Murphy, Tesco Group chief executive, said achieving the firm's net zero by 2050 target would require further transformation in how its stores operate, how it produces products in partnership with suppliers, and how it engages customers.

"We've led the way on action on climate change, from adopting 100 per cent renewable electricity across the Group, to scaling innovations in our supply chains," he said.

"We now must work even harder, in collaboration with our suppliers and partners, to achieve our goals. These ambitious targets, validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative, now provide us with a clear roadmap of action over the next ten years and beyond."

Under the retailer's Planet Agenda, future activity will be grouped in six areas: improve products; decarbonise transport; reduce store emissions; support sustainable consumption; eliminate waste; and protect nature.

Headline goals under this framework include becoming 100 per cent deforestation free across all primary risk commodities by 2025, rolling out a 100 electric home delivery fleet by 2030, increasing the proportion of sales of healthy food to 65 per cent by 2025, and halving food waste by 2025 - five years ahead of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal.

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, welcomed the SBTi-validation for Tesco's emission targets, but warned the retailer must now continue to accelerate efforts to slash emissions across its entire value chain.

"The effects of climate change and nature loss are already being felt around the world, and the food system is a key driver of these twin threats," she said. "We cannot safeguard our future and limit warming to 1.5 degrees without urgently transforming the way we produce and consume food, from ensuring deforestation-free supply chains to tackling overconsumption of meat and dairy.

"We are calling on all UK food retailers to match this ambition by setting science-based climate targets across their value chains and acting to put our food system on a sustainable footing, from farm to fork."

