Cornish Lithium secures £53.6m fund boost from UK Infrastructure Bank

Lithium exploration company Cornish Lithium has secured $53.6m in investment from a group of institutional investors, in a funding round led by the government-backed UK Infrastructure Bank.

The public investment bank and US-based private equity fund Energy & Materials Group will invest £24m each in the Cornwall-based start-up, with a further $7m set to be provided by the company's specialist minerals investment company and existing shareholder TechMet.

The funds provide a much-needed cash injection to Cornish Lithium, which earlier this year warned it needed £10m to avoid collapse after posting a loss of £6.6m in 2022.

The firm is aiming to produce lithium from Cornwall's geothermal waters and bedrock using technology that it claims boasts a significantly smaller water and carbon footprint than conventional lithium production.

Jeremy Wrathall, founder and CEO at the company, hailed the investment as a milestone in the development of a domestic supply chain for batteries that could feed into the UK's expanding electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector.

"As well as creating job opportunities and fostering innovation, the investment signals confidence in our ambitions and will drive forward the modern-day renaissance of Cornwall's 4,000-year mining heritage," he said. "It is also a positive development for the UK's automotive industry and green industrial revolution. A domestic source of lithium will strengthen the UK's car manufacturing supply chain and improve its competitiveness whilst reducing the carbon footprint associated with the manufacture of batteries and electric vehicles."

Wrathall said the funding would enable the firm to advance its Trelavour hard rock lithium project to a "construction-ready status", while also completing the engineering design work required to build a demonstration-scale geothermal waters extraction facility.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch hailed the investment as "fantastic news for the Cornish economy and the UK car industry as a whole".

"This announcement demonstrates that the government has got the right plan in place to help produce the batteries we need to ramp up our domestic electric vehicle production," she said. "Together with Tata Group's recent gigafactory announcement, we are making sure the UK automotive sector is well set for the future."

John Flint, CEO at the UK Infrastructure Bank, said the investment in Cornish Lithium "perfectly encapsulates" the public investment bank's mission "to drive forward new and emerging markets that the UK will rely on to meet its net zero goals, and which will deliver an enduring and positive impact on local economies".

"Globally the supply of lithium is far outpaced by demand, and yet in the UK it remains a nascent market," he said. "Our investment has already crowded-in private sector financing which will greatly accelerate domestic production of a mineral which is critical to the future of EV battery production and decarbonisation of the transport sector. This model of investment is fundamental to the success of the UK's transition to net zero."

The investment markets the UK Infrastructure Bank's first direct equity investment to date.

Following the closing of the latest round of investment, Cornish Lithium said it planned to launch a £6.9m retail share offering through crowd-funding platform Crowdcube, with existing shareholders set to be given priority.

It noted the investment could potentially result in an additional £210m second-stage financing to go towards the firm delivering on its commercial production plans.

The news comes just a month after rival firm British Lithium announced a strategic partnership with French mining company Imerys, which will see the partners develop a major lithium mine in Cornwall.

