Government set to cut ties with Greenpeace following protest at PM's home

The government is reportedly poised to block Greenpeace from attending meetings with Ministers and officials, after the campaign group last week staged a protest at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency home in Yorkshire.

Five activists were arrested after climbing on to the roof of Sunak's manor house to unfurl an oil-black drape over the front of the building in protest at the government's plans to approve over 100 new oil and gas projects in the North Sea.

Greenpeace insisted the action was timed to coincide with Sunak and his family being on holiday in the US, meaning the activists knew the family was not at the house. But politicians condemned the move as both a security risk and an unacceptable violation of the Prime Minister's privacy.

Late last week, Defra said it would suspend any engagement with Greenpeace in response to the stunt.

And speaking to reporters yesterday, the Prime Minister's spokesman told reporters that Number 10 would like to see the ban on Greenpeace attending meetings with government extended to all departments.

"I don't think it's unusual for Defra or other agencies to engage with climate action groups - that's taken place for a number of years," he said, in comments reported by the BBC. "But clearly given their actions and the arrests last week we don't think it's appropriate to engage with them."

"We obviously don't think that people who are accused of breaking the law should have a seat at the table in discussions with government," he added.

Like many environmental groups, Greenpeace does meet with Ministers and officials to discuss policy plans, but such meetings are relatively rare.

The BBC reported the most recent known meeting between Greenpeace and Defra saw the group meet with Marine Minister Richard Benyon earlier this year to discuss fisheries policy.

According to records, the group met Defra ministers three times last year. Meanwhile, the Department Energy Security and Net Zero cut off ties with Greenpeace several months ago and only one meeting was recorded last year.

Will McCallum, Greenpeace UK's co-executive director, accused the government of "burying its head in the sand" over the climate crisis.

"It's precisely because the government has effectively shut the door to civil society groups, like Greenpeace, as well as ignoring warnings from the UN, its own advisors and the International Energy Agency, that we need to protest in the way that we do," he said. "The bunker mentality on display from this current government is deeply damaging - cutting ties with Greenpeace isn't going to help."

He added that the group represents the views of millions of supporters and has "a mandate to hold the government to account".

"The public wants to see bold action on climate but the decisions that Sunak is making are pouring fuel on the fire," he said. "Whether or not the government continues to engage with Greenpeace, people will make their views heard at the next election.

"The climate and nature crises are not stopping for soundbites or for elections and, as an organisation with more than 50 years of experience working for environmental protection, we would like to invite any member of this government to discuss with us environmental policy and the need for urgent action."

The row comes as both main parties face growing protests over their environmental policies. Campaign groups have vowed to continued to challenge the government's controversial decision to approve a new wave of oil and gas licenses and its failure to come forward with more ambitious decarbonisation policies.

Senior Labour MPs, including leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner, faced protests at their constituency offices last week from the youth activist group Green New Deal Rising. The group said it would hold protests every Friday until Labour backs a "transformative Green New Deal", as part of a campaign dubbed 'Labour: Be Bold'.

Meanwhile, a fresh row erupted this morning after the Sun newspaper reported on its front page that one of Labour's candidates for the next election took part in a Greenpeace protest last year.

Alistair Strathern - who is Labour's candidate for the Mid-Bedfordshire constituency that former Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries has said she will resign from - took part in a Greenpeace stunt last autumn, dressing as a zombie to protest outside the Treasury. Strathern works for the Bank of England on climate issues, while the Sun reported that his partner works for Greenpeace.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps seized on the reports, this morning tweeting that "Labour have gone too far this time - plotting to put eco-fanatics in Parliament".

He added that he was challenging Starmer "to today ban members of the eco-mob from Labour's candidate list".

