Defra insists it 'means business' with waste plan as it unveils circular economy vision

The government has set out its vision for preventing materials from going to waste across the economy, today unveiling a suite of proposals aimed at improving product design and reforming regulations to better incentivise reuse, repair and recycling.

The new Waste Prevention Programme for England - dubbed 'Maximising Resources, Minimising Waste' - builds on the government's 2018 Waste and Resources Strategy, and is geared towards building a more circular economy that drives out 'throwaway' practices and products.

It contains few firm policy pledges, with most of the proposals lacking in detail and earmarked for future consultation, nor are there any new funding commitments.

However, the policy programme does set out an overarching vision for building an economy that avoids the creation of waste in the first place, such as by encouraging better design of products to make them more durable and easier to reuse, repair and recycling, as well as placing greater onus on producers to take greater responsibility for dealing with the end life of their materials.

Proposals outlined today include reforming battery regulations to better mitigate the growing impact of old electric vehicle batteries, as well as developing policy options to boost reuse and recycling of textiles to prevent the mountain of clothing that currently ends up in landfill in the UK.

The government said it had identified textiles in particular as a priority waste stream for action, due to the high volumes which are sent to waste, and the high amount of greenhouse gas emissions generated in their manufacture and disposal. Among policy options being considered are requirements for businesses to collect textile waste, which the government said it would seek to consult on in the near future.

Documents published today also highlight ambitions to clamp down on the growing environmental problem of disposable vapes, by consulting on changes to existing waste electricals regulations so that the vaping industry pays towards the disposal of their products, in addition to strengthening take-back requirements for retailers and online sellers of the devices.

Other proposals include scrapping fees for households to have bulky domestic furniture collected from their homes by retailed by 2025, in a bid to save households money and bring down barriers to encourage recycling or reuse, while also helping to prevent fly-tipping, Defra said.

"We mean business when it comes to preventing waste," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "We're targeting the sectors responsible for the biggest impacts on the environment, and working with business to take the right steps for better use of our precious resources.

"Today's announcement sets out a long-term vision to improve our use of resources and protect the environment."

The government said the Waste Prevention Programme was led by three broad priorities: to design out waste, boost data and information, and improve systems and services for reuse and recycling, although.

Its proposals are focused in particular on seven key sectors of the economy - constriction, textiles, electronics, food, road vehicles, and plastics and packaging - according to Defra, which has set an overarching target to eliminate all avoidable waste by 2050.

Harriet Lamb, CEO of waste charity WRAP, said the vision set out in the Waste Prevention Programme would - in addition to tackling the environmental impacts of waste itself - be crucial to supporting the UK's legally-binding net zero emissions targets.

"Nearly half of all greenhouse gases come from our own 'consumption' - what you and I do every day, how we shop and what we buy," she pointed out. "Tackling these emissions from food to clothes, packaging to electronics and more is imperative if we're to have any chance of limiting the crisis of our changing climate."

However, the announcement comes just days after Defra announced it is yet again delaying the full implementation of extended producer responsibility regime for packaging until 2025, which would likely be after the next General Election, much to the frustration from green groups and recycling firms.

It means long-held hopes of introducing a nationwide deposit return scheme for used bottles, for example, will still not be in place for another two years, despite the policy having been first announced by then-Environment Secretary Michael Gove as far back as 2018.

Recycling firms earlier this week warned continued delay and uncertainty surrounding the government's packaging waste and recycling plans risks stymieing an undermining investment in recycling infrastructure, although retailers welcomed the decision to give them more time to prepare for the rules.

Meanwhile, the government also today said it would not make it mandatory for companies to report on their food waste data due to concerns over heaping more costs onto businesses, despite conceding that the number voluntarily reporting "has stalled and is expected to plateau".

In the meantime, however, the UK continues to struggle to ramp up its overall recycling rates. Moreover, key promises first made five years ago to make recycling collections more consistent across England, introduce a deposit return scheme for used bottles, and implement stronger extended producer responsibility rules for packaging have still yet to be delivered, nor is there a firm timeline included in the Waste Prevention Programme unveiled today.

The UK has a target to recycle 65 per cent of municipal waste by 2035, but for over a decade recycling rates across the country have stagnated below 45 per cent. When still a member of the EU, the UK had a statutory goal to achieve 50 per cent recycling, which would therefore have been missed.

Heather Plumpton, senior policy analyst at Green Alliance, welcomed the launch of the Waste Prevention Programme today, but pointed out that it also demonstrated "how little progress has been made" since the government's flagship Resources and Waste Strategy was published in 2018.

"After years of delay, it is positive to see the government finally publish its waste prevention programme," she said. "Making better use of our resources is an important part of meeting our climate and nature commitments - but a more circular economy is also proven to deliver jobs and investment across the country.

"We need to see policy moving at pace to reduce material use in the first place, then reuse and repair products, so that recycling and waste is minimised," she added. "It's time we saw an ambitious approach to this in the government's plans."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.