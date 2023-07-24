Government confirms £170m boost for Sizewell C nuclear project

The government today confirmed plans to provide £170m funding to support the construction of Sizewell C in Suffolk, backed by fresh measures aimed at speeding up preparations for the flagship nuclear power project.

The funding, which follows the official launch of the government's arms-length delivery body Great British Nuclear last week, is being earmarked to further prepare the project's construction site, secure essential components from its supply chain, and facilitate a larger workforce, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

At the peak of construction, it is estimated that Sizewell C could support around 10,000 jobs nationwide, with supply chain plans for 70 per cent of the value of construction contracts set to go to UK businesses, it said.

The government last year agreed to invest £679m to take a 50 per cent stake in Sizewell C, which developer EDF has said it expects to cost around £20bn in total.

The UK's nuclear power capacity has been gradually dwindling over the past several decades, with many of the remaining ageing fleet of facilities set to close down in the coming years, yet despite promises successive governments have failed to get any new capacity online.

Great British Nuclear has therefore been set up to accelerate the expansion of nuclear power capacity over the coming decades, with the government having set a target for up to 24GW of the UK's electricity to be generated by nuclear sources by 2050, which is four times the current level. The body aims to support large scale projects, such as Sizewell C and Hinkley Point C, as well as accelerate emerging nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors.

Using a broadly similar design to EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant which is currently under construction in Somerset, Sizewell C is also set to comprise two reactors generating a total of 3.2GW of electricity, equivalent to seven per cent of the UK's electricity needs.

EDF said the project would both help to provide reliable, low carbon power to the equivalent of six million homes over 60 years, while avoiding some nine million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year compared to using fossil fuel energy.

By setting out clearer support for Britain's nuclear industry, the government said it hoped to attract further private investment into UK projects.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said the government's commitment to Sizewell C further demonstrated its plans for a "massive revival" of nuclear power in the UK.

"Sizewell C represents the bridge between the ongoing construction of Hinkley Point C and our longer-term ambition to provide up to a quarter of the UK's electricity from homegrown nuclear energy by 2050," he said. "Our new nuclear fleet will provide clean, reliable, and abundant energy whilst driving down bills, boosting economic growth and ensure that the UK is never held to energy ransom by tyrants like Putin."

Nuclear and Networks Minister Andrew Bowie added that, with government support, Britain's nuclear industry would be able to play a critical role in supplying cleaner, home-grown energy, and boost energy security by reducing reliance on fossil fuels from abroad.

"The steps we're taking today will speed up the development of one of our biggest projects, Sizewell C, towards final approval, which would enable construction to start as soon as possible, supporting thousands of jobs for communities in Suffolk and across the country," he said.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, described the announcement as "another important step" for energy security and the future of clean power in Britain.

"Sizewell C is one of the UK's most important green infrastructure projects ever and critical to the government's commitment to strengthen energy independence, cut gas use and bring down bills," he said.

"It will generate enough clean power for six million homes from a quarter of square mile of land, all while creating thousands of skilled jobs right across the country. That is exactly what we need right now."

It came as the government today published a flurry of documents which offer up further details of its vision for reforming the UK's retail energy market, in a move aimed at providing households with greater access to tariffs that can help to drive down bills, support renewables, and boost energy efficiency.

The government said the reforms would help ensure consumers have better access to ‘time of use tariffs' that offer lower prices at certain times of the day when the grid is in less demand, which are designed to support the use of electric heat pumps or overnight electric vehicle charging.

Such tariffs are being increasingly offered by energy suppliers to households, but the government said its plans unveiled today would ensure even more energy users benefit from such opportunities.

Moreover, it said such moves would help to boost energy security by reducing demand for heat and power, thereby reducing the UK's exposure to expensive, volatile energy imports.

As part of the plans unveiled today, therefore, energy firms are being asked for their views on how best to ensure more consumers "benefit from the cheaper cost of powering their homes as more of their electricity comes from renewables, and from using their energy when demand is lower", the government said.

Amanda Solloway, Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability, said she wanted energy retailers to play a driving role in unlocking barriers to innovation, and that the new reforms unveiled today would help to futureproof the UK market.

"The global rises in energy prices caused by Putin's barbaric invasion of Ukraine shows why we need to bolster our energy security and strengthen our energy market, so families and businesses are protected, while getting a fair deal," she explained.

"We now want to put power back in the hands of consumers, giving them greater options to cut their energy bills in a market fit for the future. Today, I'm calling on industry to work with us, and take up the opportunities of investing in low-carbon technologies and providing a first-class customer service."

