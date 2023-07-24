Rishi Sunak calls for 'proportionate and pragmatic' approach to net zero - but businesses warn against green policy delays

Rishi Sunak has insisted he remains committed to the UK's net zero agenda but that the government's approach to the transition should be "proportionate and pragmatic", following widespread reports over the weekend that several key green pledges could be watered down or ditched.

Speaking to journalists during a visit in Worcestershire this morning in the wake of growing attacks on green policies from some Tory backbenchers, the Prime Minister said that while the UK's net zero emissions targets remained a key priority, it was important to ensure green policies do not heap additional costs or challenges onto families and businesses.

However, Sunak did not directly deny that some existing policies - such as plans to phase-out sales of new fossil fuel cars and gas boilers in the 2030s - could well be tweaked or diluted.

"Actually I'm standing up for the British people because I'm also cognisant that we're living through a time at the moment where inflation is high," the PM reportedly said this morning, according to PA Media.

"So, yes, we're going to make progress towards net zero, but we're going to do that in a proportionate and pragmatic way that doesn't unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their lives - that's not what I'm interested in and prepared to do."

His comments come hot on the heels of last week's byelection result in Boris Johnson's former constituency in Uxbridge, where the Conservative Party unexpectedly held on to the seat by less than 500 votes, despite languishing far behind Labour in the national polls.

The result in Uxbridge has prompted claims that plans to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to cover the whole of Greater London touted by the city's Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan may have helped the Conservatives hold onto the seat, amid some public opposition to the plan in the borough.

Over the weekend, meanwhile, reports emerged in national media outlets that several key green pledges from both the Conservatives and Labour may now be at risk, with figures within both parties seeking to use the Uxbridge result as justification for watering down or ditching key elements of the wider net zero agenda.

In particular, The Times reported today that the government could be poised to row back on its plan to phase out new diesel and petrol car sales from 2030, tighten landlord energy efficiency targets for rental properties, and bring in more low traffic neighbourhood schemes.

The newspaper said that one option being considered would be to give smaller carmakers - such as Aston Martin - a less strict timetable to converting to electric vehicles.

Asked whether the government remained committed to its plan to phase out new fossil fuel car sales from 2030, Sunak insisted that "we're going to keep making progress towards our net zero ambitions", but did not explicitly back the 2030 goal, according to PA Media.

The newswire reported that the Prime Minister's official spokesman later said the 2030 phase out date "remains our commitment", but added: "It is right that, if the situation changes and new technology evolves, we keep our approach under review and make sure that it is the right one.

"Equally, at a time of global high inflation, which is hitting the public hard, we need to make sure that we're getting the balance right."

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell has also raised question marks about the future of the policy, stating that while the policy "absolutely" remains in place at present, he could nevertheless not "prophesy" whether it would continue to remain in place in future.

But, pressed further during a TV interview this weekend, Mitchell appeared to commit to the policy: "It is in place and it remains in place and will remain in place."

However trade body Charge UK - which represents firms in the burgeoning electric car charging industry - warned the government against watering down its petrol and diesel car phase-out plans, which it warned could put business investment at risk, in addition to hampering efforts to clean up air.

"Members have committed over £6bn to roll out EV infrastructure in all parts of the UK at an unprecedented rate, creating good, sustainable jobs, supporting the switch to EVs and thereby reducing emissions and improving air quality for all," the trade body said. "The phase out of petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030 will be gradual. If government fails to stand firm to its commitments this investment and the supply of EVs entering the market will be at risk."

In a separate interview with The Telegraph, meanwhile, Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove suggested current rules that are set to ban landlords from renting out properties that do not meet minimum energy efficiency standards from 2028 could be pushed back or watered down.

"My own strong view is that we're asking too much too quickly," Gove reportedly said. "We do want to move towards greater energy efficiency, but just at this point, when landlords face so much, I think that we should relax the pace that's been set for people in the private rented sector, particularly because many of them are currently facing a big capital outlay in order to improve that efficiency."

Following last week's byelection results, both Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer are under growing pressure from some of their MPs to ditch or water down their parties' green policies ahead of next year's General Election, despite polling consistently demonstrating widespread public support for ambitious climate action, green energy technologies, and environmental protections.

Starmer called for on Khan to "reflect" on the impact of the ULEZ expansion policy, although the Mayor of London reportedly remains committed to the plan.

But leading Conservative Party figures such as the government's net zero tsar Chris Skidmore MP and Alok Sharma, the former Business Secretary who was also COP26 President in 2021, this weekend urged both the current and next governments to stay the course on ambitious climate action.

Speaking to The Observer yesterday, Sharma said it was vital for all UK pollical parties to remain united in support for the net zero transition.

"We have built up a broad political consensus in the UK on pursuit of net zero policies which are good for the economy, jobs, exports and the environment," he said. "Businesses support this agenda because they can see the economic benefits. And the independent Office for Budget Responsibility has noted that unmitigated climate change would ultimately have catastrophic economic and fiscal consequences for the UK.

"Concerns about the environment and climate change also consistently rank among the top issues of importance for voters," he added. "Given the economic, environmental and electoral case for climate action, it would be self-defeating for any political party to seek to break the political consensus on this vital agenda."

Sharma was also one of over 20 influential Tory backbenchers, alongside the likes of former PM Liz Truss and former Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, to last week jointly back an amendment to the government's Energy Bill that would lift the 'de-facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England.

There has long been a tussle within the Conservative Party over onshore wind farms between those favouring support for more green energy infrastructure to boost economic growth and energy security, and a vocal minority who remain against the development of wind farms within their constituencies.

It came as the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) today unveiled further details of its vision to ramp up housebuilding nationwide, in support of its commitment to securing one million new homes over the course of the current parliament.

The Department said its plan would focus on speeding up housebuilding in urban centres and on brownfield sites in order to protect the greenbelt, on which Labour has in contrast signalled it could seek to build more homes should it win the next election.

But while the government said it wanted to build "greener homes, greener landscapes and green belt protection", the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) said it needed to go further and faster in ensuring UK planning regulations supported the country's climate and environmental goals.

"The government is right to focus on building more homes in urban areas but unblocking the planning system shouldn't mean cutting environmental corners," said Simon McWhirter, UKGBC's deputy chief executive.

He said the government should "seize this moment to bring the planning system into line with our Climate Change and Environment Acts so that communities and developers alike can have confidence that only high-quality green homes get the go-ahead in the right places".

"We need to end the planning barriers that are blocking the solar panels, heat pumps and insulation urgently needed to modernise our homes, which the government can achieve by amending the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill after the summer," he added. "With climate breakdown at our door, every housing development and planning decision must help us cut carbon emissions, adapt to high temperatures, floods and drought, and restore biodiversity, or we risk a backwards step for households and our planet."

Only time will tell if the Uxbridge byelection result has any influence on the future direction of government green policy, whether it is led by the Conservatives or Labour, but polling evidence overwhelmingly shows that climate change and environmental issues are sure to remain top priorities for voters ahead of the next election, while businesses continue to demand far clearer, faster and bolder policy action to avoid the UK falling behind international competitors as competition hots up for global green investment.

Against that backdrop, any party which does not offer a bold and compelling green agenda for voters at the next election is likely to do so at their peril.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of green business non-profit the Climate Group, warned against any delay or dilution of green policies in the UK, calls for which she decried as "economically incoherent" and "irresponsible".

"Green policies, when planned and delivered correctly, bring down people's bills, create new green jobs and strengthen the UK's economy, particularly as the US, EU and China continue to invest heavily in the transition," she said.

"Calls to delay green actions are often economically incoherent. Businesses buy 60 per cent of all new cars, for example, and they tell us they want to speed up the transition to electric vehicles because it saves them money. But there's no proper UK charging-point plan, nor a coherent industrial strategy from the government that would see the UK regain its economic position. There isn't time to keep hedging our bets."

"Our government needs to step up, not give up," she continued. "Delaying climate targets won't save money. In fact, previous moves to scrap green policies added at least £2.5bn to the UK's energy bills - increasing bills for hard-pressed British families, during a cost-of-living crisis."

With 18 months until the next General Election is likely to be called, the fight for maintaining political consensus on net zero and delivering an ambitious green agenda looks to be hotting up.

