Ukraine Energy Minister: We will fight Russia's fossil fuel hegemony and build a 'European green energy hub'

A power plant on the right bank of the Dnieper in Kyiv | Credit: iStock

Ukraine remains committed to building a clean energy system from the wreckage of war, despite Russia's ongoing efforts to undermine the energy security of the region, according to the country's deputy energy minister.

Writing in BusinessGreen this morning, Yaroslav Demchenkov, deputy minister of energy in the Ukrainian government, said the country was committed to seizing the "opportunity to build back better" from Russia's invasion by accelerating the transition away from a fossil-fuel based energy system.

"Our plan is not to restore Ukraine's energy system as it was before the war, but to build a sustainable, resilient industry fit for the 21st century," he wrote. "And this means that it cannot be based on fossil fuels."

At the COP26 Climate Summit - just a few months prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 - the Ukrainian government joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, committing to bring forward its date for phasing out its use of coal power to 2035.

The government is now looking to further accelerate its clean energy transition, with Demchenkov arguing it will enable Ukraine to curb Russia's energy hegemony and reduce its political influence in the region.

"Our citizens are not only fighting Russian troops," he said. "They are also fighting the Russian imperial agenda which seeks to promote fossil fuel dependence and to undermine the energy transition of our region."

Ukraine's energy mix is relatively diversified, with no fuel representing more than 30 per cent of the energy mix, according to figures compiled by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in April 2020.

In 2018 - two years prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - coal made up 30 per cent of the country's energy mix, followed closely by fossil gas at 28 per cent and nuclear at 24 per cent. However, the eastern European nation remains one of Europe's largest coal producers.

Demchenkov hailed the work of the country's energy sector, which has kept the energy system relatively stable and resilient, despite targeted attacks from Russian military on the country's nuclear and hydroelectric power plants and the flooding of coal mine infrastructure.

The minister said the country had recently drawn up a post-war energy strategy with the IEA and the UK government, which reiterated the country's commitment to phase out coal by 2035.

"We have everything we need to replace coal power generation, with significant potential in renewable and nuclear energies, and green hydrogen," he wrote. "With support of our international partners, like Powering Past Coal Alliance members the UK, Canada, Germany we will find ways to be more sustainable and more successful.

"Thanks to our joint efforts, Ukraine will become a European green energy hub."

The news comes just weeks after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Western governments to back a $40bn 'Green Marshall Plan' to rebuild the country's infrastructure post-war.

Rostyslav Shurma, a deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, told news agency Reuters that rebuilding and decarbonising the country's iron and steel industry would be a top priority post-war. "If you have to rebuild, it is logical to rebuild green in line with new technologies," he said. "Our vision is to build a 50 million tonnes green steel industry in Ukraine."

The news also follows the recent opening of Ukraine's newest wind farm, which came online earlier this year at a site just 60 miles from the current front lines in the war. The 19 turbine, 114MW capacity development is expected to provide enough clean power for up to 200,000 homes.

