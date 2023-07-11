Tesco named UK's most 'EV-friendly' store

Tesco has been named the most 'EV-friendly' store in the UK, after a new study revealed that the supermarket boasts 774 government registered electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its estate.

Published yesterday, the analysis from Direct365 - titled Where's the best place to charge an Electric Vehicle in the UK? - analysed government data to reveal the number of EV charging points available at major stores, popular public areas, and car parks, as well as charge points installed on-street and at workspaces across UK cities.

Overall, the UK was found to have 17,836 public chargers listed in 485 villages, towns, and cities.

Direct365's Karl Bantleman said the research confirmed more investment in charging infrastructure and technology advancements is urgently needed if the UK government is to deliver on its goal to ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

"However, although we have currently only met six per cent of our goal to have 300,000 chargers by the end of the decade, current owners and those considering the switch to EV should not be put off," he added.

"One thing's for certain and that is that one day in the not so distant future, EV vehicles will dominate our roads, whether this be through choice or by law. Therefore, in preparing for an electric future, councils and businesses should continue to invest in infrastructure, while consumers also invest in at-home chargers to assist in a steady transition."

London was revealed as the city with the most charging stations, with 7,000 across the capital. The research found that 87 per cent of these are located on street, with a further 237 found in public car parks around London and a further 20 at NHS properties throughout the city.

Of all the public chargers registered in London, only two were found to be not available 24/7, making the city "accommodating" to those looking to complete a battery charge overnight.

Coventry was found to have the second-highest number of EV charge points with 831 registered across the city. Of these, 736 are on street facilities, which the research called "an impressive amount" for a city its size.

In related news, European fast charging company Fastned announced yesterday that it has installed its 1,500th fast charger at a site near Rouen, France.

The company said the new charger has been installed ahead of the summer holidays at a well-known point on one of the most popular routes for holidaymakers travelling through France.

Last year Fastned said the number of chargers across its network grew by more than 50 per cent, and it now has 270 fast charging stations across Europe.

The company added that almost all the chargers at its newly built stations in the past year have a charging capacity of 300 kW or more, which depending on the type of vehicle allows for recharging of up to 300 miles in just 20 minutes.

Since last summer the company said it has opened more than 60 stations across Europe and added more than 560 chargers across its network during that time.

In France, the company said it opened 24 new stations in the past year, providing more than 50,000 charging sessions to date.

"In 2012, we started Fastned with the mission to give electric drivers the freedom to drive wherever they want," said Michiel Langezal, chief executive and co-founder of Fastned.

"This requires sufficient charging infrastructure, which we have worked very hard to provide over the past decade. We are now at the point where holidaymakers can easily travel around Europe with an electric vehicle."

