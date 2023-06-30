'Key milestone': British Lithium and Imerys to develop UK's first lithium mine

British Lithium has entered into a joint venture with French mining company Imerys to develop the UK's first lithium mine, in a move expected to turbocharge the growth of the country's battery supply chains.

The mine, which is expected to come online by 2028, is expected to see enough lithium extracted from Cornwall's granite bedrock to equip roughly 500,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually from 2030 onwards, the partners said.

The predicted 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent extracted at the site would be able to meet roughly two-thirds of Britain's estimated battery demand by 2030 - when the UK's ban on the sale of new internal combustion cars and vans comes into force.

The tie-up formalises the relationship between the two companies, with British Lithium having carried out drilling and exploration on Imerys-owned land in Cornwall since 2017.

"This marks a key milestone for British Lithium, Imerys, and the entire lithium battery industry, as they embark on a journey to establish a sustainable future for lithium production in the UK," said Roderick Smith, British Lithium chairman.

Under the terms of the agreement, British Lithium will provide its processing technology, and Imerys its lithium deposits and mining expertise. The French company will have an 80 per cent stake in the venture, with British Lithium holding the rest.

The proposed development will include a quarry, a processing facility, and a conversion unit, all located on Imerys' site.

The transaction has been approved by the UK government under the National Security Investment Act protocol, Imerys said, with the venture arguing it would reduce the UK's and Europe's dependence on critical raw materials imports, contribute to climate change targets, and help build out clean technology supply chains.

Kemi Badenoch, business and trade secretary, said the partnership "would boost economic prosperity, support green industries, and bolster our energy security - not only in Cornwall, but right across the UK".

"This joint venture between Imerys and British Lithium will strengthen our domestic supply of critical minerals, which is vitally important as we seek to grow the UK's advanced manufacturing industry and help create the jobs of the future," she added.

Imerys said the deal made it the largest integrated lithium producer in Europe, and meant it was now behind more than 20 per cent of the announced European lithium output by 2030.

"This acquisition is a milestone in Imerys' journey to becoming a key partner in the energy transition," said Alessandro Dazza, CEO of Imerys. "Building on our recent investment in the EMILI Project in France, we are uniquely placed to become a leading supplier of lithium in the UK and Europe. We look forward to unlocking the joint potential of British Lithium and Imerys to make Cornwall a successful lithium hub, building on its centuries-old mining heritage."

News of the tie-up comes as rival lithium miner Cornish Lithium is reportedly seeking a £10m cash injection by the end of July to avoid collapse, after posting a loss of £6.6m in 2022 in recent financial results.

